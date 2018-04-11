It's a big day in politicsBy By Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
Paul Ryan: Trump "not at all" a reason for this decision
House Speaker Paul Ryan didn't mention President Trump at all in his prepared remarks.
However, asked if his decision was influenced by the way President Trump has changed the "character" of Washington, Ryan said "not at all."
"It's been a wild ride," Paul Ryan says
House Speaker Paul Ryan called his time in Congress a "wild ride" and said he was proud of what he accomplished during his time.
He later added that he has accomplished everything he wanted to do while in office.
Paul Ryan says his family is the top reason he isn't seeking reelection
House Speaker Paul Ryan cited his family as the No. 1 reason is not seeking re-election.
"This is my 20th year in Congress. My kids weren't even born when I was first elected. Our oldest was 13 years old when I became Speaker," he said.
Paul Ryan: "I have no regrets"
House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that he will not be seeking re-election and will retire in January.
He noted that he took the position "reluctantly," but said he had "no regrets."
Speaker Ryan called President Trump and VP Pence this morning
From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
Speaker Paul Ryan called President Trump this morning to inform him that he will not seek re-election, a source familiar with their conversation says, before going into his conference meeting. He also called Vice President Mike Pence.
Pelosi on Ryan: "Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country"
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on Paul Ryan not seeking re-election:
“The Speaker has been an avid advocate for his point of view and for the people of his district. Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country. During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans. My colleagues and I wish Paul the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Who Speaker Ryan called about his decision
From CNN’s Dana Bash and Deirdre Walsh
Speaker Ryan called House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy before the news broke, according to a source familiar.
He also called House Majority Whip Steve Scalise before telling members of the House GOP conference, per a source familiar.
Trump: Paul Ryan is a "truly good man"
President Trump weighed in briefly on House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision to not seek re-election:
Moments away: Paul Ryan speaks
House Speaker Paul Ryan will address the press at the weekly House GOP briefing at 10 a.m. ET.
This will be the first time we hear from Ryan since the news broke that he will not be seeking re-election.