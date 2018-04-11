Live Updates

It's a big day in politics

By By Amanda Wills and Brian Ries, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago10:35 a.m. ET, April 11, 2018
3 min ago

Paul Ryan: Trump "not at all" a reason for this decision

House Speaker Paul Ryan didn't mention President Trump at all in his prepared remarks.

However, asked if his decision was influenced by the way President Trump has changed the "character" of Washington, Ryan said "not at all."

"I'm grateful for the President for giving us this opportunity to get the country on the right track. The fact that he gave us the ability to get this stuff done makes me proud of the accomplishments that I've been a contributor to, it makes me satisfied that I've made a big difference and he's given us that chance and I'm grateful to him for that and that's really how I see it."

12 min ago

"It's been a wild ride," Paul Ryan says

House Speaker Paul Ryan called his time in Congress a "wild ride" and said he was proud of what he accomplished during his time.

"It's been a wild ride, but it's been a journey well worth taking to be able to do my part to strengthen the American idea. That pursuit is never-ending, much work remain, but I like to think I've done my little part in history to set us on a better course."

He later added that he has accomplished everything he wanted to do while in office.

5 min ago

Paul Ryan says his family is the top reason he isn't seeking reelection

House Speaker Paul Ryan cited his family as the No. 1 reason is not seeking re-election.

"This is my 20th year in Congress. My kids weren't even born when I was first elected. Our oldest was 13 years old when I became Speaker," he said.

"Now all three of our kids are teenagers, and one thing I've learned about teenagers is their idea of an ideal weekend is not necessarily to spend all of their time with their parents. What I realize is if I am here for one more term my kids will only have ever known me as a weekend dad."
less than 1 min ago

Paul Ryan: "I have no regrets"

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that he will not be seeking re-election and will retire in January.

He noted that he took the position "reluctantly," but said he had "no regrets."

"You realize something when you take this job, it's a big job with a lot riding on you and you feel it, but you also know this is a job that does not last forever. You realize that you hold the office for just a small part of our history so you better make the most of it."

26 min ago

Speaker Ryan called President Trump and VP Pence this morning

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

Speaker Paul Ryan called President Trump this morning to inform him that he will not seek re-election, a source familiar with their conversation says, before going into his conference meeting. He also called Vice President Mike Pence.

5 min ago

Pelosi on Ryan: "Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country"

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on Paul Ryan not seeking re-election: 

“The Speaker has been an avid advocate for his point of view and for the people of his district. Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country. During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans. My colleagues and I wish Paul the best in the next chapter of his career.”
5 min ago

Who Speaker Ryan called about his decision

From CNN’s Dana Bash and Deirdre Walsh

Speaker Ryan called House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy before the news broke, according to a source familiar.

He also called House Majority Whip Steve Scalise before telling members of the House GOP conference, per a source familiar.

5 min ago

Trump: Paul Ryan is a "truly good man"

President Trump weighed in briefly on House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision to not seek re-election:

5 min ago

Moments away: Paul Ryan speaks

House Speaker Paul Ryan will address the press at the weekly House GOP briefing at 10 a.m. ET.

This will be the first time we hear from Ryan since the news broke that he will not be seeking re-election.

