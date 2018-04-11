In calls this morning with his leadership team, House Speaker Paul Ryan made clear much of this decision was about spending time with his family, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

But he also noted that he planned to leave after this Congress and didn’t think it was fair to his district of the GOP conference to run for reelection only to leave right after.

It has long been expected that Ryan would leave after the 115th Congress, but sources close to him have said for weeks they expected he would run again in order to raise money for the party and not throw his conference into a leadership battle.

Ryan “recently” came to the conclusion that wasn’t the best path for him, one of the sources said.