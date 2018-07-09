Trump to announce Supreme Court nomineeBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Another possible Trump pick isn't in Washington
A US marshal outside Judge Raymond Kethledge’s house in Michigan confirms that Kethledge is home.
According to the marshal, who spoke to reporters, Kethledge declined to make a statement before or after the announcement.
Kethledge is one of President Trump's possible Supreme Court picks. Earlier this evening another one of Trump's possible picks, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, was spotted at her home in Indiana.
White House surrogate call to start about 15 minutes after announcement
The White House will have a call with surrogates around 9:15 p.m. ET — about 15 minutes after President Trump is set to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court.
One of Trump's possible picks is in Indiana right now
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, one of President Trump's possible Supreme Court picks, was seen moments ago at her home in South Bend, Indiana — less than two hours before the President is set to announce his Supreme Court pick from the White House.
She confirmed to reporters that she is indeed in South Bend, but would not confirm — or deny — if she is the President’s selection.
This top GOP senator says he still doesn't know who Trump's pick is
Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, insisted he still doesn’t know who President Trump has selected as his Supreme Court nominee.
Cornyn said it didn’t come up in the leadership meeting this evening in Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s office
This is a possible sign of how closely-held this decision is.
Here are some of the people expected to be at the announcement
At least four Democratic senators from red states said they were invited to tonight's Supreme Court announcement at the White House, but also said they will not attend.
So who do we expect to be at the event?
About 30 Senate Republicans will attend, per Majority Whip John Cornyn.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also expected to be at the event, according to a Justice official.
Democratic senator says he's open to any of Trump's final four nominees
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he is open to voting for any one of the final four Supreme Court contenders — but he said he needs to go through the full process of vetting the choice before deciding.
“Once we get a person who the President puts forth, we are going to do our due diligence. I am not going to disqualify anybody, nor am I going to say that I’m absolutely going to rubber stamp anybody. We are going to do our work to make sure this person understands the Constitution, understands rural issues, understands some of the issues I am concerned about like Citizens United," he said.
CNN asked if that means he's open to supporting any of the four.
“Oh, absolutely," he responded. "They don’t have to agree with me on everything. That would be impractical. But if it is someone who could serve the court well and the people well, we will be open. But we have to do our due diligence.”
Tester told reporters he was NOT invited to the White House for tonight’s Supreme Court announcement (several other red state Democrats had been). Tester has been a frequent target of Trump since the Ronny Jackson nomination imploded.
She's a key swing vote, and she's not going to the Supreme Court announcement
Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote, says she’s not going to White House tonight.
Collins, a Republican from Maine, said says she was invited, and would not comment on any of the four names.
Why Collins matter: She said would not support a nominee hostile to the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. As such, Democrats view Collins her as a target to peel off from the Republican majority.
Republicans can't afford to lose a single member if — and this is a big if — Democrats are unified in their opposition to Trump's pick.
Here's more from Collins explaining why she wouldn't support a pick who is hostile to Roe v. Wade:
This Democrat urged Trump to pick nominee who will "bring the nation together"
Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary committee, talked to President Trump last week and urged him to make a consensus pick.
They didn’t talk names of possible Supreme Court nominees, Feinstein said. She said she urged the President to make a pick who will "bring the nation together."
Feinstein said she’s not comfortable with the final four list.
At least 4 Democrats were invited (but won't go)
At least four Democratic senators who were invited to tonight's Supreme Court announcement will not attend the event.
Sen. Doug Jones, from Alabama, just announce he will not be there, his office saying, “He was invited but does not plan to attend.”
Previously, three other Democrats said they turned down invitations...
- Joe Donnelly from Indiana
- Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota
- Joe Manchin from West Virginia