Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said he is open to voting for any one of the final four Supreme Court contenders — but he said he needs to go through the full process of vetting the choice before deciding.

“Once we get a person who the President puts forth, we are going to do our due diligence. I am not going to disqualify anybody, nor am I going to say that I’m absolutely going to rubber stamp anybody. We are going to do our work to make sure this person understands the Constitution, understands rural issues, understands some of the issues I am concerned about like Citizens United," he said.

CNN asked if that means he's open to supporting any of the four.

“Oh, absolutely," he responded. "They don’t have to agree with me on everything. That would be impractical. But if it is someone who could serve the court well and the people well, we will be open. But we have to do our due diligence.”

Tester told reporters he was NOT invited to the White House for tonight’s Supreme Court announcement (several other red state Democrats had been). Tester has been a frequent target of Trump since the Ronny Jackson nomination imploded.