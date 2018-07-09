President Trump’s final four choices for the Supreme Court are unacceptable to most Senate Democrats because of concerns they may undermine both Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act, according to a top Senate Democratic source involved in the discussions.

Whether the full Democratic caucus remains united in opposition is still uncertain, and will likely take weeks to play out amid the confirmation process.

In large part, the Democrats will point to Trump’s comments on the campaign trail that he planned to nominate judges who would gut the ACA and overturn Roe v. Wade. And they note that these judges are included on the Federalist Society’s list.

Democrats plan to push hard on raising concerns that the new nominee could gut the ACA and coverage on pre-existing conditions because this is an issue that unites the Senate Democratic Caucus, unlike abortion rights, which Sen. Joe Manchin opposes.

“If I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing unlike Bush's appointee John Roberts on Obamacare,” Trump said on Twitter on June 26, 2015, and made similar comments on the campaign trail.

Ultimately, the chances of Trump’s nominee will come down to several red-state Democrats like Manchin and moderate Republicans like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. The belief is if both or one of those Republicans defect from Trump, it will be harder for the red-state Democrats to side with Trump, according to multiple Democratic sources.