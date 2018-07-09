Trump to announce Supreme Court nomineeBy Meg Wagner, CNN
All 4 potential nominees are unacceptable to most Senate Democrats
From CNN's Manu Raju
President Trump’s final four choices for the Supreme Court are unacceptable to most Senate Democrats because of concerns they may undermine both Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act, according to a top Senate Democratic source involved in the discussions.
Whether the full Democratic caucus remains united in opposition is still uncertain, and will likely take weeks to play out amid the confirmation process.
In large part, the Democrats will point to Trump’s comments on the campaign trail that he planned to nominate judges who would gut the ACA and overturn Roe v. Wade. And they note that these judges are included on the Federalist Society’s list.
Democrats plan to push hard on raising concerns that the new nominee could gut the ACA and coverage on pre-existing conditions because this is an issue that unites the Senate Democratic Caucus, unlike abortion rights, which Sen. Joe Manchin opposes.
“If I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing unlike Bush's appointee John Roberts on Obamacare,” Trump said on Twitter on June 26, 2015, and made similar comments on the campaign trail.
Ultimately, the chances of Trump’s nominee will come down to several red-state Democrats like Manchin and moderate Republicans like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. The belief is if both or one of those Republicans defect from Trump, it will be harder for the red-state Democrats to side with Trump, according to multiple Democratic sources.
This is Trump's second Supreme Court nominee. Here's what happened with his first.
Anthony Kennedy's retirement give President Trump the opportunity to select his second Supreme Court justice.
Trump announced his first nominee, Neil Gorsuch, in February 2017, a full year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Former President Barack Obama selected his own nominee — Merrick Garland — for the seat, but Senate Republicans refused to hold hearings, citing the impending 2016 election.
That paved the way for a partisan battle over Gorsuch's nomination. The Senate GOP triggered so-called "nuclear option," allowing Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster.
The controversial changes to Senate rules, made along partisan lines, allowed filibusters of Supreme Court picks to be broken with only 51 votes rather than 60.
The Senate voted to confirm Gorsuch after the nuclear option was enacted. The vote was 54-45, mostly along party lines. Only three Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Donnelly — sided with the GOP majority.
What's ahead, in one quote
This was how one GOP operative planning to work on the confirmation effort described it to CNN's Phil Mattingly.
“The full machinery of the Republican Party is going to kick into high gear. And I have no doubt the other side will deploy the same.”
How the nomination battle could play out in the Senate
From CNN's Stephen Collinson
The nomination battle will likely ignite a firestorm on Capitol Hill as it comes just a year after Republicans changed the rules of the Senate in order to push through the nomination of Justice Neil Gorsuch, the first nominee of Trump’s presidency.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who blocked President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016 until the presidential election was held, paving the way for Gorsuch — said the Senate will move quickly.
While the dynamics of Washington's Republican-dominated political scene mean Democrats have little leverage to stop a nomination they see as a generational disaster, there are signs the process may be more complicated than the Gorsuch confirmation.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told CNN that she would not vote for a nominee hostile to the Roe v Wade ruling upholding the constitutional right to an abortion. (You can watch part of that interview in the clip below.) Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, is under scrutiny for similar reasons.
Both senators voted to confirm Gorsuch, however, who most conservatives believe would vote to overturn Roe v Wade.
This nominee will fill Justice Anthony Kennedy's seat
Justice Anthony Kennedy — a conservative who provided key votes for same sex-marriage, abortion access and affirmative action — announced his retirement from the Supreme Court on June 27. The retirement is effective July 31.
Kennedy, 81, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1987 by former President Ronald Reagan.
Kennedy's decision to step down could transform the Supreme Court for generations. President Trump will likely replace Kennedy with a young, conservative jurist. That would create a bloc of five staunch conservative justices who could move the court further to the right and cement a conservative majority for the foreseeable future.