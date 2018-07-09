Trump to announce Supreme Court nomineeBy Meg Wagner, CNN
She's a key swing vote, and she's not going to the Supreme Court announcement
From CNN's Manu Raju
Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote, says she’s not going to White House tonight.
Collins, a Republican from Maine, said says she was invited, and would not comment on any of the four names.
Why Collins matter: She said would not support a nominee hostile to the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. As such, Democrats view Collins her as a target to peel off from the Republican majority.
Republicans can't afford to lose a single member if — and this is a big if — Democrats are unified in their opposition to Trump's pick.
Here's more from Collins explaining why she wouldn't support a pick who is hostile to Roe v. Wade:
This Democrat urged Trump to pick nominee who will "bring the nation together"
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary committee, talked to President Trump last week and urged him to make a consensus pick.
They didn’t talk names of possible Supreme Court nominees, Feinstein said. She said she urged the President to make a pick who will "bring the nation together."
Feinstein said she’s not comfortable with the final four list.
At least 4 Democrats were invited (but won't go)
From CNN's Sarah Westwood, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox
At least four Democratic senators who were invited to tonight's Supreme Court announcement will not attend the event.
Sen. Doug Jones, from Alabama, just announce he will not be there, his office saying, “He was invited but does not plan to attend.”
Previously, three other Democrats said they turned down invitations...
- Joe Donnelly from Indiana
- Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota
- Joe Manchin from West Virginia
Senate Judiciary leader not sure when confirmation hearing could happen
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said he does not know yet when he will hold confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court nominee, saying it depends on who Trump nominates. (He doesn't know who the nominee is yet)
But Grassley did tell President Trump he was OK with his initial list of judges, as well as the final four picks that Trump has been considering: "First of all, when I talked to him a week ago — the day Kennedy resigned — I said anyone on that list, I think I understand how they view the Constitution and the role of the judge. Any one of them would be satisfactory to me."
"Last week, I said what it looks like to me, anyone of those would be OK," he said of his second conversation with Trump.
West Virginia Democrat won't attend either
From CNN's Manu Raju
An aide for Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said the senator was invited to TRump's announcement tonight, but he won’t attend.
Manchin just tweeted this:
Invitations to attend tonight’s Supreme Court event were extended to some Democratic senators from red states, a White House aide said. It is unclear which Democrats — if any — will accept those invitations.
These 2 Democratic senators were invited to the announcement — but won't be going
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Sarah Westwood
Sens. Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp, from Indiana and North Dakota respectively, said they were invited to Trump's Supreme Court announcement tonight, but neither will attend.
Here's the statement Heitkamp’s office:
"Sen. Heitkamp was invited but isn’t able to attend tonight. She has made clear — as she said to the President in person two weeks ago — that she considers fully vetting Supreme Court nominees one of the most important jobs of any U.S. senator, and she plans to fulfill that critical duty."
And here's what Donnelly said:
“While I appreciate the invitation from the White House to attend this evening’s announcement, I declined so that I can meet first with the nominee in a setting where we can discuss his or her experience and perspectives. In the coming days, I will be reviewing the record and qualifications of the president’s nominee.”
Some Democrats from red states invited to tonight's announcement
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
Invitations to attend tonight’s Supreme Court event have been extended to some Democratic senators from red states, a White House aide said.
This aide did not specify which senators received the invitations, and it is unclear which Democrats, if any, will accept those invitations. The aide said White House officials are hoping at least some Democrats will come.
The full guest list for the event is only being shared with a few officials internally, a senior White House official said. This official said specific details of the event were still being worked out.
Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' "scare tactics"
Ahead of President Trump's Supreme Court announcement, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell addressed Democratic criticism of the would-be nominee.
He pointed to Democratic senators who said they'd oppose any nominee, and one who said "we're looking at destruction of the Constitution of the United States."
"It's hard to keep a straight face when you hear stuff like that," McConnell said. There's not even a nominee yet."
Watch more:
Chuck Schumer: Health care and women's right to choose "hang in the balance"
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, speaking ahead of Presidnet Trump's Supreme Court announcement, said "enormously important issues hang in the balance"
Then, he pointed to two issues specifically: the Affordable Care Act and a woman's right to choose.
"Two issues of similar and profound consequence are the fate of the affordable health care and a woman's freedom to make the most sensitive medical decision about her body. These two rights — affordable health care and women's freedom to make sensitive health care decisions — hang in the balance with this nominee."
Earlier today, a top Senate Democratic source told CNN that all of President Trump’s final four choices for the Supreme Court are unacceptable to most Senate Democrats because of concerns they may undermine both Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act.
Watch more: