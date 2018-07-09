She's a key swing vote, and she's not going to the Supreme Court announcement

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins, a key swing vote, says she’s not going to White House tonight.

Collins, a Republican from Maine, said says she was invited, and would not comment on any of the four names.

Why Collins matter: She said would not support a nominee hostile to the landmark abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade. As such, Democrats view Collins her as a target to peel off from the Republican majority.

Republicans can't afford to lose a single member if — and this is a big if — Democrats are unified in their opposition to Trump's pick.

Here's more from Collins explaining why she wouldn't support a pick who is hostile to Roe v. Wade: