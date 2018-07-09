President Trump has selected his Supreme Court pick, source says

President Trump has selected his Supreme Court pick, two sources say, but he is not revealing it until tonight in the East Room.

The President had been fielding calls throughout the day on the pros and cons of some of the leading contenders, but a person close to the process said the decision-making time is over. The process is now being set into motion to get the nominee (and family) to the White House tonight.

Only the person chosen is expected to be in attendance in the East Room, a White House official said earlier, dismissing any suggestions this would be an "Apprentice"-like face off.

Separately, a White House official said the President may tweet before tonight’s announcement that he has made his choice — but he is not planning to reveal it.