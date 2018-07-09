At least 4 Democrats were invited (but won't go)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said he does not know yet when he will hold confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court nominee, saying it depends on who Trump nominates. (He doesn't know who the nominee is yet)

"It depends on who he nominates and depends on whether he's been a judge for 25 years or whether he's been a judge for 25 days. It's a lot of material you've got to go through," he said when asked about timing of hearings.

But Grassley did tell President Trump he was OK with his initial list of judges, as well as the final four picks that Trump has been considering: "First of all, when I talked to him a week ago — the day Kennedy resigned — I said anyone on that list, I think I understand how they view the Constitution and the role of the judge. Any one of them would be satisfactory to me."

"Last week, I said what it looks like to me, anyone of those would be OK," he said of his second conversation with Trump.