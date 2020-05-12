Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump finances
What to watch as the Supreme Court's day plays out
The Supreme Court will hear cases this morning that present its most important exploration of the separation of powers in decades.
The current Supreme Court is split between five Republican-appointed conservative justices and four Democratic-appointed liberals. Chief Justice John Roberts rejects criticism about politically infused decisions. These cases will challenge that assertion and could color how the public views the court for years to come.
Here are six things to watch for as the day plays out:
- Will justices buy Trump's arguments to broadly shield the President? Oral arguments do not always reveal the justices' true sentiment. But after months of lower-court litigation on these momentous issues, the public might finally hear whether the high court is willing to accept Trump's far-reaching positions or, conversely, ensure that House committees and state prosecutors can obtain materials for their investigations.
- Are the justices thinking beyond Trump? Much of the current controversy traces to Trump's unique decision to keep ties to private business interests. Past presidents divested their holdings or used blind trusts. House lawyers have argued that Trump's global financial interests have generated distinct conflicts. Yet it is not hard to imagine future clashes with different presidents in the sights of congressional committees.
- Is there middle ground between Trump and Congress? Between the President and House Democrats, the justices may seek some middle course. House lawyers contend the subpoenas issued to Trump's longtime accountants and banks are vital to core legislative purposes as they craft new anti-corruption law, and they say the court owes Congress deference in the legislative endeavor.
- Will the justices try to avoid a ruling in the House dispute altogether? There is a chance the justices will punt, finding that the House committee controversy is too political for judges to resolve.
- How far might the justices go to favor Trump in a criminal investigation? There may be concerns among the justices about prosecutors in 50 states investigating a president. The Justice Department, again, has offered a test that would favor the President but not go as far as his lawyers want. It says a prosecutor should have to show that the materials sought were "essential" to an investigation.
- Will Chief Justice Roberts unite the bench? An axiom of today's Supreme Court is that tough cases come down to Roberts, the conservative justice closest to the ideological center of the nine. These three disputes present an even greater imperative for a chief justice who has made plain his concerns about the court's integrity.
Read the full analysis here.
Supreme Court justices have been teleconferencing due to coronavirus
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court has been hearing oral arguments for the first time ever via teleconference. The audio of the hearings are also being broadcast live for the first time in the court’s 230-year history. (Still no TV cameras, however).
Just last week, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition and participated in Wednesday's oral arguments by phone from the hospital. She was later discharged from the hospital.
What has changed: Under the new system, each justice, going in order of seniority, gets a few minutes to quiz each side. There are no interruptions by other justices or cross-talk. Chief Justice John Roberts has generally enforced time limits, cutting off conversation mid-stream.
Traditionally, oral arguments give lawyers a chance to field questions, but they also provide an early opportunity for the justices to assert their own positions and try to persuade colleagues. Rather than the usual robust questioning, the nine are asking limited questions with no exchanges among them.
The cases were originally set to be heard in late March and early April but were postponed due to health concerns related to the coronavirus
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on these Trump-related cases today
The Supreme Court will hear blockbuster cases this morning concerning President Trump's bid to shield his financial records. And in a historic first, it's also allowing oral arguments to be aired live to the public. Follow oral arguments here beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The full session involves three cases and two debates.
First case: Donald J. Trump et al v. Mazars, Donald J. Trump v. Deutsche Bank
- Time: 10:00 a.m. ET.
- What it's about: These are momentous cases concerning the separation of powers, which goes to the heart of Congress' power to investigate. President Trump's private lawyers are asking the Supreme Court to block House subpoenas to the President's accounting firm and banks for years of financial records. The House argues it seeks the records from Mazars USA, Deutsche Bank and Capital One for the legitimate purpose of investigating whether Congress should amend federal conflict-of-interest and financial disclosure laws, as well as laws regulating banks. Lawyers for the House stress that the subpoenas are directed at third parties, not the President, and that the documents are unrelated to his official duties. Trump argues there is no valid legislative purpose for the documents, and instead the House is engaged in a fishing expedition to see if he broke the law.
- Participants: Trump attorney Patrick Strawbridge; Principal Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall; Douglas Letter, general counsel of the US House of Representatives.
Second case: Donald J. Trump v. Cyrus Vance
- Time: Immediately following Trump v. Mazars; approximately 11 a.m. ET.
- What it's about: The case concerns Trump's broad claims of immunity, in a dispute arising from a New York prosecutor's subpoena to Trump's accounting firm for his tax returns and other financial documents. The subpoena seeks records dating from 2011 to the present day concerning transactions unrelated to any official acts of the President. One issue raised was related to alleged "hush money" paid on behalf of Trump to two women with whom he was allegedly having affairs. Trump has denied having affairs with the women. Trump's personal lawyers sued in federal court to block the subpoenas, claiming he has immunity from such criminal proceedings while in office. The Justice Department sides with Trump, but on more narrow grounds. A federal appeals court ruled against the President, sidestepping some of his more expansive claims.
- Participants: Trump attorney Jay A. Sekulow; Solicitor General Noel Francisco; Carey R. Dunne, general counsel, New York County District Attorney's Office.