Negotiations around the ongoing government shutdown are still at a standstill, but there's work going on behind the scenes.

Among those making calls to senators is Trump administration official Jared Kushner, who has called at least one Democratic senator, according to a source briefed on the matter.

Kushner’s message: Public support will grow for the border wall after Trump’s speech tonight and his Thursday visit to the border.

The hope is to rally GOP support and pick up at least one Democratic defector, the source said.