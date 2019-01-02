Trump to address the nation tonightBy Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Facts about the border you need to know before tonight's address
President Trump will address the nation tonight, on the 18th day of the government shutdown. Funding for parts of the government lapsed last month after lawmakers couldn't reach a deal as the President demanded funding for his long-promised border wall.
During the shutdown, Trump himself and administration officials have repeatedly made calls for border security. In doing so, some officials have touted misleading statistics and unclear claims.
We've set the record straight on some of these. Here are the facts that you need to know before tonight's address:
- Only 12 non-US citizens on the terror watch list were stopped at the border last year. Vice President Mike Pence misleadingly claimed that nearly 4,000 terrorists were caught trying to enter the US last year. The truth is just 12 individuals who are not US citizens and are on the terror watch list were encountered on the southern border between October 2017 and October 2018. The vast majority tried to enter through airports.
- The majority of hard narcotics the US seizes come through ports of entry. The Trump administration gave a border security presentation last week. It cited a "dramatic spike in illegal drugs at the southern border" as a reason to build a physical wall. However, the majority of hard narcotics seized by Customs and Border Protection come through ports of entry either in packages, cargo or with people who attempt to enter the US legally.
- About 800 people with gang ties were stopped at the US border. The same security presentation said "6,000 gang members" were "apprehended at the southern border and removed by ICE." The way this number is presented appears to be misleading. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed or deported 5,872 gang members in fiscal year 2018, per its latest numbers. And the latest statistics for fiscal year 2018 (which do not include the month of September) show that Border Patrol apprehended 808 people affiliated with gangs at the border and across the nation. The way this category is worded could leave readers under the impression that 6,000 gang members were arrested solely at the Southwest border.
- A lot of people crossing the border with criminal records committed nonviolent crimes. The border security presentation stressed that "17,000 adults at the southern border with existing criminal records" were arrested in fiscal year 2018. This was in a section of the presentation claiming that officials are "fighting an influx of dangerous people." But it should be noted that large portions of the immigrants being arrested at the Southwest border committed nonviolent crimes, like illegal entry or re-entry and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will give the Democratic response tonight
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will deliver a response to President Trump’s address tonight.
Their remarks will come sometime after the conclusion of Trump's 9 p.m. ET speech.
Jared Kushner is telling senators that public support will shift toward Trump after speech
From CNN's Manu Raju
Negotiations around the ongoing government shutdown are still at a standstill, but there's work going on behind the scenes.
Among those making calls to senators is Trump administration official Jared Kushner, who has called at least one Democratic senator, according to a source briefed on the matter.
Kushner’s message: Public support will grow for the border wall after Trump’s speech tonight and his Thursday visit to the border.
The hope is to rally GOP support and pick up at least one Democratic defector, the source said.
Fact check: Pence says 4,000 terrorists were caught trying to enter the US. But only 12 were at the border.
Froim CNN's Betsy Klein
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday misleadingly claimed that nearly 4,000 "known or suspected terrorists" were caught trying to enter the US as he made the Trump administration's push for a southern border wall.
"Nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists were apprehended attempting to come into the United States through various means in the last year," Pence said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
But here's the thing: That number, however, is deeply misleading as justification for a wall on the southern border.
According to a senior administration official familiar with Customs and Border Protection data, just 12 non-US citizens on the terror watch were encountered on the southern border between October 2017 and October 2018.
That data concerns individuals attempting to travel to the US by air, sea or land, and includes those who made efforts to obtain visas from embassies and consulates around the world.
In July 2017, the State Department said there was "no credible information that any member of a terrorist group has traveled through Mexico to gain access to the United States." The vast majority of those 4,000 individuals attempted to enter by air.
CLARIFICATION: This post has been updated to reflect that the individuals encountered at the border on the terror watchlist were non-US citizens.
Trump will address the nation tonight
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump will seize the power of the bully pulpit tonight amid the ongoing government shutdown, making his case for border wall funding in a prime-time Oval Office address.
The President tweeted that his 9 p.m. ET speech will be about "the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern border."
After the speech, on Thursday, Trump is scheduled to visit the border.
The back-to-back events reflect a new attempt by the President to cast the deadlock over immigration as a national security crisis, a characterization that Democrats reject but which the President's aides believe will bolster support for a border wall.