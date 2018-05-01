Trump welcomes hero Southwest pilotMeg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: "Our hearts break" for Southwest victim's family
President Trump greeted the crew of Southwest Airlines flight 1380, following last month's emergency landing.
Passenger Jennifer Riordan was killed when jet engine failed midair and its debris blew up a window. Riordan was sucked into a hole and fellow passenger rushed to her aid to rescue her.
Trump remembered Riordan, 43, at today's meeting with the crew.
Riordan, a well-known leader and altruist from New Mexico, was making her way back home when a terrifying episode ensued about 20 minutes after her plane left New York's LaGuardia Airport.
Trump thanks Southwest pilot, one of the Navy's first female fighter pilots
Sitting in the Oval Office, President Trump greeted Southwest pilot Captain Tammie Jo Shults, who safely landed flight 1380. He noted that Shults is "one of the first women ever to fly tactical fighter aircraft in the United States Navy."
Trump: South Korean president "very nice" to suggest Nobel Peace Prize
President Trump said it was “very nice” when President Moon of South Korea suggested that he deserves the Noble Prize.
He added, “I think it’s going to work out well.”
Moon said Monday that President Trump would be a worthy winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for his involvement in the warming of relations with North Korea.
Trump: Time and place of Kim Jong Un meeting could be announced in coming days
President Trump, while meeting with passengers and crew members of Southwest flight 1380, said details of his upcoming meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un could be announced "over the next couple of days."
CNN previously reported that South Korean President Moon Jae-in has convinced Un to hold his meeting with Trump at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.
What you need to know about Southwest Flight 1380
Several passengers and crew members from Southwest Airlines 1380 will be at the White House today.
What happened: The flight was heading to Dallas from New York City on April 17 when the engine on the left wing broke mid-flight. A window next to a passenger in row 14 shattered, and she was sucked into the hole while other passengers struggled to pull her back into the cabin.
The victim: The woman — identified as Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico — died at a hospital. Seven other people had minor injuries.
The landing: Captain Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. They've been praised for landing the plane without further loss of life — but they've shrugged off the hero title.
These are the passengers and crew members who will meet Trump today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump will welcome crew members and passengers from the Southwest Airlines flight 1380 to the Oval Office today.
The plane was flying from New York to Dallas last month when it suffered an engine failure that led to an emergency landing in Philadelphia. One woman was killed.
Pilot Tammie Jo Shults, a former Navy fighter pilot who has been widely regarded as a hero for her calm handling of the emergency landing, will be at the White House today.
Here's who else will be with her:
- First Officer Darren Ellisor
- Flight attendant Rachel Fernheimer
- Flight attendant Seanique Mallory
- Flight attendant Kathryn Sandoval
- Passengers Tim and Kristen McGinty and
- Passengers Andrew and Stephanie Needum
- Passenger Peggy Phillips