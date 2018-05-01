President Trump greeted the crew of Southwest Airlines flight 1380, following last month's emergency landing.

Passenger Jennifer Riordan was killed when jet engine failed midair and its debris blew up a window. Riordan was sucked into a hole and fellow passenger rushed to her aid to rescue her.

Trump remembered Riordan, 43, at today's meeting with the crew.

"Our hearts break for the family of the passenger, who tragically lost her life," Trump said. "We send our prayers to Jennifer's husband and two beautiful, young children. We ask God to hold them close as they grieve the lost of a loving wife and mother."

Riordan, a well-known leader and altruist from New Mexico, was making her way back home when a terrifying episode ensued about 20 minutes after her plane left New York's LaGuardia Airport.