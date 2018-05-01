Live Updates
Trump welcomes hero Southwest pilot
May 1, 2018
less than 1 min ago
These are the passengers and crew members who will meet Trump today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump will welcome crew members and passengers from the Southwest Airlines flight 1380 to the Oval Office today.
The plane was flying from New York to Dallas last month when it suffered an engine failure that led to an emergency landing in Philadelphia. One woman was killed.
Pilot Tammie Jo Shults, a former Navy fighter pilot who has been widely regarded as a hero for her calm handling of the emergency landing, will be at the White House today.
Here's who else will be with her:
- First Officer Darren Ellisor
- Flight attendant Rachel Fernheimer
- Flight attendant Seanique Mallory
- Flight attendant Kathryn Sandoval
- Passengers Tim and Kristen McGinty and
- Passengers Andrew and Stephanie Needum
- Passenger Peggy Phillips