President Trump will welcome crew members and passengers from the Southwest Airlines flight 1380 to the Oval Office today.

The plane was flying from New York to Dallas last month when it suffered an engine failure that led to an emergency landing in Philadelphia. One woman was killed.

Pilot Tammie Jo Shults, a former Navy fighter pilot who has been widely regarded as a hero for her calm handling of the emergency landing, will be at the White House today.

Here's who else will be with her: