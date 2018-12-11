Trump spars with Schumer and Pelosi in Oval Office meetingBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Here's how the White House described the meeting
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just released a readout of the meeting between President Trump and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
In the statement, Sanders called the meeting a "constructive dialogue." She said the President was "grateful for the opportunity to let the press" into the meeting.
"Major disagreement remains on the issue of border security and transparency," the readout read.
Here's the full statement:
“President Trump had a constructive dialogue with Democrat Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. The President and the Democrat Leaders agreed to support the passage of historic Criminal Justice Reform, and discussed significant progress with the Farm Bill. Major disagreement remains on the issue of border security and transparency.
"Walls work — where walls have been built, illegal crossings have dropped substantially. President Trump made clear that any government funding measure must include responsible border security, including a wall, to protect the American people from drugs, crime, terrorism, public health threats, and the severe straining of the social safety net. Illegal immigration is deeply unfair to American workers, wage-earners, and taxpayers — costing billions of dollars and thousands of innocent lives. So far, the Democrat Party has made clear they would rather keep the border open than the government open. President Trump was grateful for the opportunity to let the press into the meeting so that the American People can see firsthand that while Republicans are fighting to protect our border, Democrats are fighting to protect illegal immigrants. This administration will always put Americans first.
We will continue to pursue real solutions to defend our nation and uphold our laws — and hope Democrats will work with us in a bipartisan fashion to do so. A nation without borders is no nation at all.”
Pence says closed session with top Dems was “very candid”
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Vice President Mike Pence told CNN the atmosphere in the closed portion of the meeting between President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was “very candid."
Pence described the overall meeting as a “good discussion” and said that “it went on quite a while after” the cameras left.
He spoke with reporters briefly as he entered a lunch with Senate Republicans.
Schumer: "We were not expecting" that reality-TV style meeting
Reporters just asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer what he thought of the extraordinary meeting with President Trump.
"I think the President showed what he really thinks. He wants to shut down the government," Schumer said.
Asked if Schumer was expecting that reality TV atmosphere, he said no, "We were not expecting it.”
Pence remained silent as Trump, Pelosi and Schumer argued over a shutdown
A lot was said during the tense meeting between President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, which was broadcast moments ago on CNN.
But one man said nothing at all.
Vice President Mike Pence didn't say a thing. In fact, he barely shifted his position in the high-backed chair seated next to President Trump. But that silence won't last forever -- if there would ever be a tie in the Senate, Pence will have to speak.
Pelosi: I asked Trump to pray over government shutdown
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, speaking to reporters, explained how she tried to convince President Trump to keep the government open and avoid a shutdown.
She said she told Trump that the new House of Representatives would pass six appropriations bills and have a continuing resolution until the end of next September.
"We are telling him we will keep government open with the proposal that Mr. Schumer suggested. Why doesn't he just think about it? In fact I asked him to pray over it," Pelosi said.
Watch it here:
Schumer: There will be shutdown if Trump sticks to his $5 billion demand
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday in front of the White House that there will be a government shutdown if President Donald Trump refuses to budge from his demand for $5 billion of wall funding. He spoke after the tense meeting with President Trump.
The bottom line is simple. The President made clear that he wants a shutdown. His position, if he sticks to his position for a $5 billion wall, he will get no wall and he will get a shutdown. The bottom line is very, very simple. That is, we want border security. We offered him border security. But Americans know that the wall, not paid for by Mexico anymore, is not the way to border security.
Schumer insisted that Democrats "have offered" border security funding and warned of what he and Pelosi have termed a "Trump shutdown."
"This Trump shutdown, this temper tantrum that he seems to throw, will not get him his wall and will hurt a lot of people," Schumer said.
Watch more:
That meeting was supposed to be closed press. Then Trump invited them in.
Aides never expected this meeting to go smoothly — they just didn't think the public would see it, CNN's Phil Mattingly explained moments after it aired.
"This was entirely predictable. In talking to aides really involved in these negotiations directly over the course of the last 12 to 15 hours, they expected something like this. They just expected it to happen behind the scenes," Mattingly said.
No one expected this to "be a meeting where a deal was made," Mattingly said. Instead, it was a place for parties to "put their stakes in the ground."
"These types of meetings, these types of break downs, these types of very public impasses need to occur before people settle down and actually start trying to make a deal," he added.
One key thing to note: The Democrats may walk away with a key sound bite.
Here's how Mattingly explained it: For Democrats the takeaway may be "the President saying flatly, despite what Republicans said repeatedly, 'If there is a shut down, I will take the mantle. If there is a shut down, it is my shut down.' That is what Democrats want ... That's what you are going to see on repeat over the next couple of days."
So what happens now? There's still 11 days ahead of the government shutdown. That's still plenty of time for a deal.
Watch more from Mattingly:
Trump says he would be "proud" to shut down the government over border security
President Trump, in a testy exchange with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, told them, “I am proud to shut down the government for border security."
Here's the full exchange:
Schumer: "One thing I think we can agree on is we shouldn't shut down the government over a dispute. You want to shut it down."
Trump: "The last time you shut it down."
Schumer: "No. 20 times you called for, 'I will shut down the government if I don't get my wall.' You said it. You said it."
Trump: "You know what I will say? Yes. If we don't get what we want through you or through military or anyone you want to call, I will shut down the government."
Schumer: "We disagree."
Trump: "I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck. The people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it The last time you shut it down it didn't work. I will take the mantle for shutting down. I'm going to shut it down for border security.
Schumer: "But we believe you shouldn't shut it down."
See it:
Trump and Pelosi argue over who has the votes to avoid a shutdown
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi argued in the Oval Office over whether there are enough votes to avoid a government shutdown.
“I think the American people recognize that we must keep government open. That a shutdown is not worth anything and that we should not have a Trump shutdown,” Pelosi said.
“Did you say Trump? Oh,” the President responded.
“You have the votes. You should pass it —,” Pelosi continued.
“No we do not have the votes, because in the Senate we need 60 votes we don’t have —, “Trump said.
“But in the House —,” Pelosi said.
“Excuse me, but I can’t get it passed in the House if it’s not going to pass in the Senate. I don’t want to waste time,” Trump added.
Pelosi later said that she didn’t think they should be having a debate in front of the press on the issue, but Pelosi, Trump, and Chuck Schumer continued doing just that.