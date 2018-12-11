Aides never expected this meeting to go smoothly — they just didn't think the public would see it, CNN's Phil Mattingly explained moments after it aired.

"This was entirely predictable. In talking to aides really involved in these negotiations directly over the course of the last 12 to 15 hours, they expected something like this. They just expected it to happen behind the scenes," Mattingly said.

No one expected this to "be a meeting where a deal was made," Mattingly said. Instead, it was a place for parties to "put their stakes in the ground."

"These types of meetings, these types of break downs, these types of very public impasses need to occur before people settle down and actually start trying to make a deal," he added.

One key thing to note: The Democrats may walk away with a key sound bite.

Here's how Mattingly explained it: For Democrats the takeaway may be "the President saying flatly, despite what Republicans said repeatedly, 'If there is a shut down, I will take the mantle. If there is a shut down, it is my shut down.' That is what Democrats want ... That's what you are going to see on repeat over the next couple of days."

So what happens now? There's still 11 days ahead of the government shutdown. That's still plenty of time for a deal.

