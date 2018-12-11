Trump spars with Schumer and Pelosi in Oval Office meetingBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump says he would be "proud" to shut down the government over border security
President Trump, in a testy exchange with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, told them, “I am proud to shut down the government for border security."
Here's the full exchange:
Schumer: "One thing I think we can agree on is we shouldn't shut down the government over a dispute. You want to shut it down."
Trump: "The last time you shut it down."
Schumer: "No. 20 times you called for, 'I will shut down the government if I don't get my wall.' You said it. You said it."
Trump: "You know what I will say? Yes. If we don't get what we want through you or through military or anyone you want to call, I will shut down the government."
Schumer: "We disagree."
Trump: "I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck. The people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it The last time you shut it down it didn't work. I will take the mantle for shutting down. I'm going to shut it down for border security.
Schumer: "But we believe you shouldn't shut it down."
See it:
Trump and Pelosi argue over who has the votes to avoid a shutdown
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi argued in the Oval Office over whether there are enough votes to avoid a government shutdown.
“I think the American people recognize that we must keep government open. That a shutdown is not worth anything and that we should not have a Trump shutdown,” Pelosi said.
“Did you say Trump? Oh,” the President responded.
“You have the votes. You should pass it —,” Pelosi continued.
“No we do not have the votes, because in the Senate we need 60 votes we don’t have —, “Trump said.
“But in the House —,” Pelosi said.
“Excuse me, but I can’t get it passed in the House if it’s not going to pass in the Senate. I don’t want to waste time,” Trump added.
Pelosi later said that she didn’t think they should be having a debate in front of the press on the issue, but Pelosi, Trump, and Chuck Schumer continued doing just that.
Schumer to Trump: "Elections have consequences Mr. President"
From CNN's Allie Malloy
In the extremely heated Oval Office spray between President Trump, Schumer and Pelosi, the two Democratic leaders were quick to point out the results of the 2018 midterms telling the President, “Elections have consequences Mr. President.”
“We did,” Trump shot back, as he did every quip the two leaders shot his way.
“Elections have consequences, Mr. President,” Schumer told Trump minutes later, to which Trump responded: “and that’s why the country is doing so well.”
Trump: "If we don't get what we want... I will shut down the government"
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Donald Trump publicly clashed with the top House and Senate Democrats over funding for the border wall and the prospects of a government shutdown during an Oval Office meeting that was open to the press.
Trump repeatedly touted the importance of securing funding for border wall construction and was rebuffed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi who made clear that they would hold Trump responsible if the government shuts down.
"One way or the other it's going to get built. I'd like not to see a government closing, a shutdown," Trump said. "But the wall is a very important thing to us."
The sparks appeared to begin to fly after Pelosi characterized the possibility of a shutdown as a "Trump shutdown."
Pelosi and Schumer repeatedly sought to end the open press portion of the meeting, telling the President they should debate in private, not in front of the cameras.
"Let us have our conversation and then we can meet with the press again," Pelosi said.
Watch the moment:
Nancy Pelosi warns against a "Trump shutdown" — in front of Trump
President Trump invited House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to speak in front of the press during their Oval Office meeting, where she referred to a potential shutdown as a "Trump shutdown."
"Did you say Trump?" the President interrupted. Pelosi moved on.
Trump goes head-to-head with Schumer and Pelosi
President Trump held an Oval Office meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that quickly descended into arguments, offering a first look at what divided government might look like in Washington as the new Democratic-led House comes to town.
Watch it above in the video player.