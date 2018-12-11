President Trump, in a testy exchange with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office, told them, “I am proud to shut down the government for border security."

Here's the full exchange:

Schumer: "One thing I think we can agree on is we shouldn't shut down the government over a dispute. You want to shut it down."

Trump: "The last time you shut it down."

Schumer: "No. 20 times you called for, 'I will shut down the government if I don't get my wall.' You said it. You said it."

Trump: "You know what I will say? Yes. If we don't get what we want through you or through military or anyone you want to call, I will shut down the government."

Schumer: "We disagree."

Trump: "I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck. The people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it The last time you shut it down it didn't work. I will take the mantle for shutting down. I'm going to shut it down for border security.

Schumer: "But we believe you shouldn't shut it down."

See it: