John Durham's report

Russia's war in Ukraine

Special counsel John Durham's report on Trump-Russia probe released

By Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 3:47 p.m. ET, May 15, 2023
1 min ago

Durham report is critical of infamous Steele dossier

From CNN's Devan Cole

Special counsel John Durham leaves federal court in Washington, DC, in May 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Special counsel John Durham’s report is critical of the Steele dossier, an explosive document that had been used by the FBI to bolster its case for probable cause to secure surveillance warrants against a former Trump campaign adviser. 

“As noted, it was not until mid-September that the Crossfire Hurricane investigators received several of the Steele Reports. Within days of their receipt, the unvetted and unverified Steele Reports were used to support probable cause in the FBI's FISA applications targeting (Carter) Page, a U.S. citizen who, for a period of time, had been an advisor to Trump,” the report says. 

“As discussed later in the report, this was done at a time when the FBI knew that the same information Steele had provided to the FBI had also been fed to the media and others in Washington, D.C.," it added. 

The Steele dossier contained unverified allegations about Trump’s connections to Russia, including his alleged business dealings, rumors of lurid trysts in Moscow and claims that his campaign collaborated with the Kremlin in 2016. 

Trump vehemently denied the claims, and Steele’s work has lost a significant amount of credibility over the years. Today, the dossier is largely seen as an unproven collection of rumors and gossip. 

“As noted, the FBI attempted, over time, to investigate and analyze the Steele Reports but ultimately was not able to confirm or corroborate any of the substantive allegations contained in those reports. In the context of these efforts, and as discussed in (the report), the FBI learned that Steele relied primarily on a U.S.-based Russian national, Igor Danchenko, to collect information that ultimately formed the core allegations found in the reports,” the report reads. 

“Specifically, our investigation discovered that Danchenko himself had told another person that he (Danchenko) was responsible for 80% of the intel" and 50% of the analysis contained in the Steele Dossier," it adds. 

3 min ago

Rep. Jim Jordan hopes to have Durham testify next week on Trump-Russia probe findings

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Sara Murray, Alayna Treene and Zachary Cohen

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, who serves as House Judiciary Committee chair, announced that he has reached out to the Department of Justice to have special counsel John Durham testify next week. 

Durham was appointed special counsel under former Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate potential misconduct in the Trump-Russia probe. 

See Jordan's tweet:

6 min ago

Report says US officials did not have any evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia before probe

From CNN’s Devan Cole, Tierney Sneed and Hannah Rabinowitz 

Special counsel John Durham leaves federal court in Washington, DC, in May. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Special counsel John Durham concluded that federal investigators did not have “any actual evidence of collusion” between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia before the FBI launched a years long probe into the matter. 

“Indeed, based on the evidence gathered in the multiple exhaustive and costly federal investigations of these matters, including the instant investigation, neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham said in his report.  

Crossfire Hurricane was the codename for the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe before special counsel Robert Mueller took over. 

Durham’s more than 300-page report on the Justice Department's handling of the Russia probe was released publicly Monday.  

Attorney General Merrick Garland received the report on Friday. He sent it to Capitol Hill earlier Monday afternoon.  

In a letter to Congress accompanying the report, Garland said, “Special Counsel Durham’s unclassified report is attached in full as submitted to me, without any additions, redactions, or other modifications.” 

10 min ago

Special counsel John Durham concludes FBI never should have launched Trump-Russia probe 

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Devan Cole, Tierney Sneed, Jeremy Herb and Marshall Cohen

John Durham arrives at federal court in Washington, DC, in May 2022. Shutterstock

Special counsel John Durham concluded that the FBI should never have launched its full investigation into connections between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, according to a report compiled over three years by the Trump-administration appointee and released on Monday.  

Durham's 300-plus page report also states that the FBI used "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence," to launch the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into Trump and Russia but used a different standard when weighing concerns about alleged election interference regarding Hillary Clinton's campaign.  

The special counsel, however, did not recommend any new charges against individuals or "wholesale changes" about how the FBI handles politically charged investigations, despite strongly criticizing the agency's behavior.  

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the {Justice} Department and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Durham wrote. 

The report also concludes that "at least on the part of certain personnel intimately involved in the matter" there was "a predisposition to open an investigation into Trump." 

Durham's findings that the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign should not have happened are at odds with a previous Justice Department inspector general investigation into the FBI's Russia probe, which identified problems with the investigation but concluded in December 2019 there was sufficient justification to open the inquiry. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Durham's report to congressional lawmakers and released the report on Monday. 

Durham's conclusions condemning the FBI's investigation into Trump is sure to fuel the debate about Russia, Trump, the FBI and the 2016 presidential election that is still swirling more than six years after and as Trump is campaigning once again for the White House. 

The investigation was launched in May 2019 by Trump's former Attorney General William Barr — a probe that Trump and his right-wing allies repeatedly predicted would "investigate the investigators" and lead to bombshell indictments of those who scrutinized the former president. Four years later, Durham's investigation yielded one minor conviction, two losses at trial and a probe that fell short of the lofty goals set by the former president. 

Durham only secured one conviction: the guilty plea of a low-level FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, who avoided jail after admitting to doctoring an email about a surveillance warrant. Durham's other two prosecutions — against a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer and the primary source for the Trump-Russia dossier — ended with embarrassing acquittals. 