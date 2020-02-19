Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

After Rod Blagojevich — the former Illinois governor who was released from prison yesterday after his sentence on corruption charges was commuted — thanked President Trump and his family, he turned his attention to the topic of criminal justice reform.

He said that during his time in prison, he saw inmates who had been over-sentenced for their crimes.

"Unfair and cruel over-sentencing is the rule, not the exception," Blagojevich said. "Equal protection under the law does not exist"

"It is a broken criminal justice system ... and it's a racist criminal justice system," he added.

In office, Trump has supported criminal justice reform legislation. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has also been a driving force in the administration's criminal justice policies.