Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said President Trump is "tough and out spoken but also has a kind heart."

"We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump" Blagojevich said with his wife and two daughters at his side.

"He's a problem solver" and I'm a "Trump-ocrat," Blagojevich, who is a Democrat, said.

Blagojevich was released from prison Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for the pay-for-play charges.