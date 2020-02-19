Rod Blagojevich speaks after Trump commutes sentence
Here's why Rod Blagojevich was sent to prison
Rod Blagojevich — pronounced Bluh-GOY-uh-vitch — had his 14-year prison sentence commuted yesterday after he served eight years.
Here's what you need to know about the former Illinois governor and his conviction:
- He was impeached: Blagojevich was the Democratic governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, when he was charged with corruption and then impeached by the Legislature. He was the the first Democratic governor elected in the state in 30 years.
- The charges against him: The public corruption charges included trying to solicit money for an appointment to former President Barack Obama's Senate seat after the Chicagoan won the presidency. He was also accused of shakedowns involving a children's hospital, a racetrack owner and a building executive.
- Two trials: The first of which resulted in a hung jury on all counts except lying to federal investigators. Prosecutors won the second trial in 2011, securing convictions on 17 of 20 corruption charges — including the shakedowns related to Obama's Senate seat.
- Scenes from the trial: The trial provided for some dramatic moments, including the playing of secret recordings made of Blagojevich during the shakedowns. In perhaps the most famous tape, Blagojevich refers to the Senate seat as "f***ing golden." "I've got this thing and it's f***ing golden, and, uh, uh, I'm just not giving it up for f***ing nothing," jurors heard Blagojevich saying, as preserved by The Chicago Tribune.
- Se served eight years: He began his 14-year sentence at a Colorado federal prison in 2012. Before reporting, Blagojevich called his impending prison stint a "dark and hard journey," and said he should have been more humble.
Rod Blagojevich released from prison after Trump commutes his sentence
President Trump announced yesterday he had commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, a Democrat who has served eight years of a 14-year sentence for the pay-for-play charges. Trump had been weighing the move since at least since 2018.
"He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don't know him," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, suggesting the television appeals of Blagojevich's wife Patti helped cement his decision.
A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed last night that Blagojevich was released from the Colorado federal prison where he was housed. Patti Blagojevich announced on her Twitter account that the family will hold a "homecoming press conference" at noon ET today.
Trump also announced pardons for former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik, convicted of tax fraud and lying to officials; Mike Milken, an investment banker known as the "Junk Bond King" who was convicted of felony charges that included securities fraud and conspiracy; and Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers who pleaded guilty in 1998 to failing to report a felony in a bribery case.
In total, Trump granted clemency to 11 convicted criminals on Tuesday.