President Donald Trump took no responsibility for the national political environment at a campaign rally Wednesday night, instead pointing finger at opponents and the news media.

Trump addressed the explosive devices mailed to the Obamas, the Clintons, CNN and other public officials during a rally in Wisconsin.

He complained of “mobs” -- a reference to protesters who opposed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, confronting Republican senators on Capitol Hill, and who have publicly confronted GOP lawmakers and Trump Cabinet officials at restaurants and in public.

“No one should carelessly compare political opponents to historical villains, which is done often and all the time. It’s got to stop. We should not mob people in public spaces or destroy public property. There is one way to settle our disagreements -- it’s called peacefully, at the ballot box. That’s what we want,” Trump said.

He then said it’s the news media’s responsibility to set the national political tone.

“The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories. Have to do it,” he said.

Trump took no responsibility for his own rhetoric -- which has included attacks on news outlets and Democratic opponents, as well as moments like a recent rally in Montana where he praised a Republican congressman who pled guilty to charges stemming from his body-slamming a reporter.

“I’m being very nice,” Trump said.