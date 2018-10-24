Follow President Trump's rally in WisconsinBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
Paul Ryan calls attempted attack an "act of terrorism"
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Caroline Kelly
House Speaker Paul Ryan called Wednesday's attempted attack an "act of terrorism."
"Let me just say something that needs to be said on a day like today," Ryan told a crowd at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. He shushed the group as they began to chant "Build the wall."
"Did you see the news this morning about these devices?" he asked, as the crowd calmed down.
"That is an act of terrorism. There is no place for that in our democracy," Ryan said. "We reject that, and I just want to say thank God for our law enforcement who is doing this day in and day out to keep us safe."
President Trump is expected to take the stage soon.
Earlier today, Trump said "the full weight of our government" is investigating the packages and will "bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."
Wisconsin governor tweets: "An attempted terrorist act against any American is an attack against all Americans"
From CNN's Amanda Golden
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted ahead of President Trump's rally today about bombs that were intercepted.
Here's what he said:
Suspicious packages were sent to CNN, the Clintons, the Obamas and Eric Holder
From CNN's Karl de Vries, Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz
Authorities have intercepted bombs intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and several other top political figures were targeted in what authorities are investigating as a connected series of incidents.
A suspicious package sent to the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder but had the wrong address, two law enforcement sources said. It was returned to the Democratic congresswoman because that was the return label on the package, the sources said,
CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was also evacuated Wednesday after a package containing a bomb, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, city and local law enforcement officials said.
In addition...
- Sources told CNN that a suspicious package intended for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was intercepted at a congressional mail screening facility in Maryland.
- The San Diego Union-Tribune evacuated its building after "suspicious looking packages" were spotted outside.
The developments, which unfolded rapidly and continued steadily into the afternoon, touched off fear and confusion and immediately invited questions about the motives of those responsible. The recipients of the packages are all prominent targets of right-wing criticism and, in many cases, of President Donald Trump himself.
President Trump holds campaign rally in Wisconsin as probe into bombs continues
President Trump is delivering remarks in Mosinee, Wisconsin, at a campaign rally after authorities intercepted bombs intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton
Earlier today, Trump received briefings on the suspicious packages targeting several high ranking Democratic leaders and CNN in the residence of the White House, where he spent most of his morning.
Trump, speaking at an event aimed at combatting opioid abuse, addressed the packages.
"This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans," he said.