House Speaker Paul Ryan called Wednesday's attempted attack an "act of terrorism."

"Let me just say something that needs to be said on a day like today," Ryan told a crowd at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin. He shushed the group as they began to chant "Build the wall."

"Did you see the news this morning about these devices?" he asked, as the crowd calmed down.

"That is an act of terrorism. There is no place for that in our democracy," Ryan said. "We reject that, and I just want to say thank God for our law enforcement who is doing this day in and day out to keep us safe."

President Trump is expected to take the stage soon.

Earlier today, Trump said "the full weight of our government" is investigating the packages and will "bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."