President Trump brought White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on stage during his Green Bay rally after the crowed chanted "Sarah!"

Trump had made a reference to Sanders as talked about his campaign. That's when the crowd started chanting her name, and Trump invited her to the podium.

"Thank you, Mr. President," she said.

"Last year this night, I was at a slightly different event. Not quiet the best welcome. So this is an amazing honor," she said, referencing the 2018 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The annual dinner is happening in DC tonight. This marks the third year in a row Trump has skipped it — and this year, the White House ordered administration officials to boycott it, too.