President Trump addressed the synagogue shooting in San Diego at the top of his rally tonight. He singled out an off-duty border patrol agent who officials say fired at the alleged shooter.

The President said the agent “bravely returned fire and helped disrupt the attack.”

Earlier on Twitter, Trump credited the agent for stopping the attack:

He also said he spoke with Mayor Steve Vaus of Poway and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. He said he told the two that “we stand together and will all get to the bottom of it."

"We’ll got to the bottom of a lot of things happening in our country," Trump said.

At least one person was killed and three more were injured in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue earlier today, the last day of Passover.