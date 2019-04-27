President Trump holds a rally in WisconsinBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump on Saudi Arabia: "They buy a lot from us... I don't want to lose them!"
From CNN’s Nikki Carvajal
During a riff about getting countries around the world to pay more for their own defense, President Trump defended his support for Saudi Arabia.
“They buy a lot from us -- $450 billion they buy,” the President said.
“You have people wanting to cut off Saudi Arabia. They bought $450 billion. I don’t want to lose them!,” he told the crowd.
“But the military, we subsidize them,” Trump continued, getting back to his original point.
Trump then described his negotiation tactic with the king of Saudi Arabia.
He said the king asked him why he was calling, because nobody had made such a call.
“That’s because they were stupid!” The President said he replied.
Trump on Paris Climate Agreement: "If Greenpeace goes to China, that’s the end of Greenpeace"
From CNN’s Nikki Carvajal
President Trump made the case that the United States could not comply with the Paris Climate Accord because it would get sued, whereas countries like China would not.
“China can sign rules. They’re not going to be sued by Greenpeace,” the President explained at a rally in Green Bay.
“If Greenpeace goes to China, that’s the end of Greenpeace. You’re not going to see them again,” he said, adding, “We adhere to these things. It’s a little different.”
Trump said the United States, “would have lost our ass on that deal.”
He also made light of violent protests in the streets of Paris, and seemed to imply that the so-called Yellow Vest protesters were his “friends.”
“I say, take a look at Paris on a Saturday afternoon. How are they doing, good?” he asked rhetorically. “How are the yellow vests doing?”
Sarah Sanders references 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner and says she didn't get "the best welcome"
President Trump brought White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on stage during his Green Bay rally after the crowed chanted "Sarah!"
Trump had made a reference to Sanders as talked about his campaign. That's when the crowd started chanting her name, and Trump invited her to the podium.
"Thank you, Mr. President," she said.
"Last year this night, I was at a slightly different event. Not quiet the best welcome. So this is an amazing honor," she said, referencing the 2018 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
The annual dinner is happening in DC tonight. This marks the third year in a row Trump has skipped it — and this year, the White House ordered administration officials to boycott it, too.
Trump: "I promise after 6 years I'll be very happy"
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Trump addressed rumors and speculation over whether he would leave the presidency peacefully after two terms.
“They don’t believe I’m leaving in six years,” Trump said to the crowd in Green Bay.
He mimicked his critics saying, “He wants to extend, he wants to have the presidency for life.”
“These are sick people,” Trump added.
He also attacked the “scum leading the top of government,” and again seemed to imply that officials at the Justice Department were leaving in the wake of the Muller investigation.
“These were dirty cops,” Trump said. “They’re just leaving because they got caught like nobody ever got caught.”
The President made similar comments yesterday to leadership at the NRA but has not said to whom specifically he is referring.
Trump: Jussie Smollett case is a "disgrace to our nation"
President Trump called Jussie Smollett — the "Empire" actor who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report, but later had all charges dropped against him — a "third-rate actor."
What Smollett alleged happened: Police said that the actor told detectives he was attacked earlier this year by two men near the lower entrance of a Loews hotel in Chicago. Police were told the two men yelled "'Empire' fa***t" and "'Empire' n***er'" while striking him.
In a supplemental interview with authorities, Smollett claimed one of the attackers also shouted, "This is MAGA country," a reference to President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.
Trump: Russia probe was "greatest political hoax in American history"
President Trump brought up special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian inference in the 2016 election, calling it the "greatest political hoax in American history" and a "witch hunt."
Some background: The Department of Justice released a redacted copy of Mueller's report last week. Those close to him say Trump is furious at the people whose extensive interviews with the special counsel's office created the epic depiction of a chaotic White House.
Trump praises border patrol agent who officials say fired at alleged synagogue shooter
President Trump addressed the synagogue shooting in San Diego at the top of his rally tonight. He singled out an off-duty border patrol agent who officials say fired at the alleged shooter.
The President said the agent “bravely returned fire and helped disrupt the attack.”
Earlier on Twitter, Trump credited the agent for stopping the attack:
He also said he spoke with Mayor Steve Vaus of Poway and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. He said he told the two that “we stand together and will all get to the bottom of it."
"We’ll got to the bottom of a lot of things happening in our country," Trump said.
At least one person was killed and three more were injured in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue earlier today, the last day of Passover.
Trump mocks "Sleepy Joe," "Crazy Bernie" and "Pocahontas"
President Trump took shots at at least three of the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020: "Sleepy Joe," "Crazy Bernie" and "Pocahontas."
"I think Pocahontas, she's finished, she's out," Trump said, using his long-running nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He again criticized her claim to some sliver of Native American heritage.
The President also mentioned "Sleepy Joe" Biden and "Crazy Bernie" Sanders and suggested they could not hold the kind of rallies he hosts.
"Can you imagine any of these people up here doing what I'm doing?" he asked the crowd.
Trump: "America's heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting"
President Trump addressed the deadly shooting at a California synagogue at the start of his rally, offering prayers for the victims and condemning anti-Semitism.
Trump said anti-Semitism and hate “must be defeated."
At least one person was killed and three more were injured in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue earlier today, the last day of Passover.