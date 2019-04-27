During a riff about getting countries around the world to pay more for their own defense, President Trump defended his support for Saudi Arabia.

“They buy a lot from us -- $450 billion they buy,” the President said.

“You have people wanting to cut off Saudi Arabia. They bought $450 billion. I don’t want to lose them!,” he told the crowd.

“But the military, we subsidize them,” Trump continued, getting back to his original point.

Trump then described his negotiation tactic with the king of Saudi Arabia.

“I called the king. I like the king. I said, king! We’re losing our ass defending you, king, and you have a lot of money!”

He said the king asked him why he was calling, because nobody had made such a call.

“That’s because they were stupid!” The President said he replied.