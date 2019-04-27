Ty Herndon sings at the 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner Ty Herndon sings at the 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The White House has ordered administration officials to boycott the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, according to a senior administration official.

The order was issued Tuesday morning by White House Cabinet Secretary Bill McGinley, who announced that all Trump administration officials are being ordered to boycott the dinner, scheduled for Saturday night.

One thing to note: The President had announced earlier this month that he would be skipping the annual dinner for the third year in a row, instead holding his campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that evening.

"The dinner is so boring and so negative that we're going to hold a very positive rally," Trump told reporters at the time.

In previous administrations, both the President and vice president traditionally attended the gala event, which promotes the First Amendment. The last president to skip the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981, who declined because he was recovering from an assassination attempt.