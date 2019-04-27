President Trump holds a rally in WisconsinBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Last year, President Trump also held a campaign rally instead of attending the White House Correspondents' dinner. Speaking in Michigan, the President criticized Democrats and the media, and touted what he described as his accomplishments in office.
Here's a look back at last year's rally:
- Trump was optimistic about the midterm elections: "I think we're going to do great in the Senate, and I think we're going to do great in the House," he said.
- He attacked James Comey: Trump said he did the US "a great favor" by firing the former FBI director. "Comey's a liar and a leaker," Trump said.
- Trump threatened a government shutdown over the wall: "If we don't get border security, we'll have no choice. We'll close down the country because we need border security," he said.
- He talked up his time in office: The President reflected on his work on trade, border security, tax cuts, and counterterrorism efforts, boasting that "nobody has done what we've done."
Trump administration officials were ordered to boycott WHCA dinner
The White House has ordered administration officials to boycott the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, according to a senior administration official.
The order was issued Tuesday morning by White House Cabinet Secretary Bill McGinley, who announced that all Trump administration officials are being ordered to boycott the dinner, scheduled for Saturday night.
One thing to note: The President had announced earlier this month that he would be skipping the annual dinner for the third year in a row, instead holding his campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that evening.
"The dinner is so boring and so negative that we're going to hold a very positive rally," Trump told reporters at the time.
In previous administrations, both the President and vice president traditionally attended the gala event, which promotes the First Amendment. The last president to skip the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981, who declined because he was recovering from an assassination attempt.
The White House Correspondents' dinner is also happening tonight
President Trump is skipping tonight's White House Correspondents' Association dinner for the third year in a row.
What is the WHCD?
The black-tie dinner has long attracted presidents, dignitaries, journalists and entertainers. The annual fundraiser and awards event acknowledges the role of the free press and allows journalists to schmooze with sources and each other. News outlets pay for tables and invite administration aides, lawmakers, other government officials and the occasional Hollywood celebrity.
What happened to the comedians?
The annual Washington gala has traditionally featured comedians, who often use the forum to roast the guests, particularly those holding office. The presidents may also make light-hearted or comedic speeches, as former President Barack Obama did in 2015 with an "anger translator" bit.
Last year, with Trump absent, comedian Michelle Wolf lobbed biting jokes at the administration in a performance that drew some criticism.
Months after Wolf's performance, the WHCA announced that it was doing away with the tradition of hosting a comedian. This year, instead of a comedian, the event will feature the author Ron Chernow.
5 topics Trump could bring up at his rally tonight
President Trump will address a crowd of supporters at 8 p.m. ET in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Here are a few topics that could come up during the rally:
- The Mueller report: The Department of Justice released a redacted copy of Robert Mueller's report last week, and those close to him say Trump is furious at the people whose extensive interviews with the special counsel's office created the epic depiction of a chaotic White House.
- Democratic subpoenas: Congressional Democrats are investigating Trump's administration — but Trump this week vowed to fight "all the subpoenas."
- The 2020 field: The President has tweeted about several of the Democrats vying to be the party's 2020 presidential candidate.
- Charlottesville: Former Vice President Joe Biden brought up the 2017 white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, as he announced his 2020 bid for the White House. That prompted Trump to defend his equivocating comments on the matter.
- The White House Correspondents' dinner: As Trump rallies in Wisconsin, journalists in DC are gathering for the annual dinner. It's the third year in a row Trump is not attending.