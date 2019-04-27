Trump incorrectly claims that mothers and doctors decide to "execute" babies

President Trump falsely claimed that babies in Wisconsin can be "executed" after the Democratic governor Tony Evers said he would veto a bill that would require doctors to provide medical care to babies born alive after a failed abortion attempt or face a large fine or/and imprisonment.

"But your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin, shockingly, stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive. The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby," Trump said.

Trump's claim that mothers and doctors are permitted to execute a baby after it leaves the womb is incorrect. The bill he is referring to would mandate that health professionals do all they could to keep a baby alive if it was "born alive" and would penalize anyone who lets a baby die.

Trump also referenced Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, whose comments earlier this year about third-trimester abortion sparked controversy. When describing what he thought happens during "late-term abortions," Northam said this:

"The infant would be delivered," Northam said. "The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

"No, it’s incredible. Until this crazy man in Virginia said it, nobody even thought of that, right?" Trump said at his rally tonight.