President Trump denounced "social media censorship," saying he'd rather have "fake news" than see anyone censored online.

"I’d rather have fake news then have anybody — including liberal socialists, anything — then have anybody stopped and censored," he said.

He said Americans "sort of like a newspaper," with the ability to post on social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

"You can’t pick one person and say, 'We don’t like what he’s been saying, he’s out.' So we will live with fake news. I hate to say it, but we have no choice because that’s by far the better alternative," Trump said.

Earlier this month, YouTube, Facebook and Apple began taking steps to remove content associated with InfoWars and its founder Alex Jones.