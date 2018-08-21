President Trump holds rally in West VirginiaBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump’s ex-attorney took a plea deal today. His ex-campaign chair was found guilty.
It was not a good day for President Trump's former allies.
Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, faced major legal implications in court today.
Here's what happened:
- Manafort: He was found guilty on eight counts — five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 10 charges, and a mistrial was declared on those counts. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.
- Cohen: He pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to eight criminal counts. He said that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.
6 things that could come up at tonight's rally
President Trump will tout his new coal emission proposals Tuesday night in West Virginia, where Republicans are vying to wrench a hotly contested Senate seat from Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.
Trump could also talk about some major developments involving his current and former allies. Here are a few subjects that could come up tonight:
- Michael Cohen: Trump's former personal attorney pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to eight criminal counts including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump.
- Paul Manafort: The former Trump campaign chairman, who was charged with 18 tax and banking crimes, was found guilty today on eight counts. A mistrial was declared on the other 10 charges. Trump on Friday called Manafort's criminal trial "very sad."
- Don McGahn: The White House counsel's 30 hours of conversations with special counsel Robert Mueller's team have unnerved Trump, who didn't know the full extent of McGahn's discussions, two people familiar with his thinking said.
- Perjury trap: Trump told Reuters he's concerned about potential perjury charges that could be brought against him if he were to sit down with Mueller.
- Security clearances: The President revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance last week. He is also considering revoking clearances from other current and former officials, all of whom have been critical of Trump or have become a political target by Republicans.
- Omarosa Manigault Newman: The former White House aide has released recordings and a new book "Unhinged" about her work in the Trump administration. The book contains critical passages about Trump, and Manigault Newman has been releasing audiotapes she surreptitiously recorded of Trump, White House chief of staff John Kelly and other top aides to the President.
President Trump is holding a rally in West Virginia tonight
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Ellie Kaufman
President Trump will join supporters in Charleston, West Virginia, for a political rally tonight to celebrate his administration's proposal to allow states to set their own emissions standards for coal-fueled power plants.
What the proposal would do: The move would reverse Obama administration efforts to combat climate change and marks the fulfillment of a campaign promise at the heart of his appeal in coal-producing states like West Virginia -- an appeal embodied by Trump's 2016 campaign stops in the coal country of West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, where Trump supporters waved "Trump Digs Coal" signs and where the President-to-be donned a coal-mining helmet.
The Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday morning formally unveiled the details of its new plan to devolve regulation of coal-fired power plants back to the states, one that is expected to give a boost to the coal industry and increase carbon emissions nationwide.
The move is expected to spark an intense legal battle, with environmental groups already readying legal challenges to the new regulations.