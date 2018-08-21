President Trump holds rally in West VirginiaBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
"Where is the collusion?" Trump asks
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump briefly slammed the special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign during his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday, hours after his campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on charges stemming from that investigation.
"Fake news and the Russian witch hunt," Trump said.
Thus far, Trump has largely avoided the topic of the investigation during his rally and after making these remarks, he quickly returned to his scripted remarks.
Trump: Mollie Tibbetts' death "should have never happened"
From CNN's Noah Gray
President Trump made remarks about Mollie Tibbetts' death and the arrest of an undocumented immigrant while speaking at the rally tonight.
"You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in very sadly from Mexico. And you saw what happened to that incredible beautiful young woman. Should have never happened. Illegally in our country. We've had a huge impact but the laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a a disgrace. We're getting it changed but we have to get more Republicans," Trump said.
Some background: Iowa authorities have charged Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, with murder in the presumed death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old college student who has been missing for more than five weeks.
Rivera has been in the area for four to seven years, said Rick Rahn, special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Rivera is from Mexico.
In a lengthy interview with police, Rivera said he saw Tibbetts jogging on July 18 and followed her, Rahn said. Rivera said he approached and ran alongside or behind her. He said that Tibbetts grabbed her phone and told him to leave her alone, or she would call the police. Rivera said he chased down Tibbetts after she took off running, Rahn said.
Rivera told authorities he blacked out at some point and he came to near an intersection where they believe he placed the body, officials said.
Trump says he'll hold more rallies before the midterms
President Trump said he'll be hitting the road frequently leading up to the November midterm elections.
In recent weeks, Trump has held rallies with increasing frequency to campaign for Republican candidates across the US. Recent rallies took place in Ohio, Florida and Montana.
He told the crowd in West Virginia tonight he'll be back again before November, and even joked about going without his security detail.
Watch more:
Happening now: Trump speaks at his rally
President Trump started his rally by talking about some NFL players' kneeling during the National Anthem and the coal industry.
Earlier today, the Environmental Protection Agency formally unveiled the details of its new plan to devolve regulation of coal-fired power plants back to the states, one that is expected to give a boost to the coal industry and increase carbon emissions nationwide.
The move would reverse Obama administration efforts to combat climate change and marks the fulfillment of a campaign promise at the heart of his appeal in coal-producing states like West Virginia.
Trump’s ex-attorney took a plea deal today. His ex-campaign chair was found guilty.
It was not a good day for President Trump's former allies.
Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, faced major legal implications in court today.
Here's what happened:
- Manafort: He was found guilty on eight counts — five tax fraud charges, one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts and two counts of bank fraud. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on 10 charges, and a mistrial was declared on those counts. He faces a maximum of 80 years in prison.
- Cohen: He pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to eight criminal counts. He said that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.
6 things that could come up at tonight's rally
President Trump will tout his new coal emission proposals Tuesday night in West Virginia, where Republicans are vying to wrench a hotly contested Senate seat from Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.
Trump could also talk about some major developments involving his current and former allies. Here are a few subjects that could come up tonight:
- Michael Cohen: Trump's former personal attorney pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to eight criminal counts including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump.
- Paul Manafort: The former Trump campaign chairman, who was charged with 18 tax and banking crimes, was found guilty today on eight counts. A mistrial was declared on the other 10 charges. Trump on Friday called Manafort's criminal trial "very sad."
- Don McGahn: The White House counsel's 30 hours of conversations with special counsel Robert Mueller's team have unnerved Trump, who didn't know the full extent of McGahn's discussions, two people familiar with his thinking said.
- Perjury trap: Trump told Reuters he's concerned about potential perjury charges that could be brought against him if he were to sit down with Mueller.
- Security clearances: The President revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance last week. He is also considering revoking clearances from other current and former officials, all of whom have been critical of Trump or have become a political target by Republicans.
- Omarosa Manigault Newman: The former White House aide has released recordings and a new book "Unhinged" about her work in the Trump administration. The book contains critical passages about Trump, and Manigault Newman has been releasing audiotapes she surreptitiously recorded of Trump, White House chief of staff John Kelly and other top aides to the President.
President Trump is holding a rally in West Virginia tonight
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Ellie Kaufman
President Trump will join supporters in Charleston, West Virginia, for a political rally tonight to celebrate his administration's proposal to allow states to set their own emissions standards for coal-fueled power plants.
What the proposal would do: The move would reverse Obama administration efforts to combat climate change and marks the fulfillment of a campaign promise at the heart of his appeal in coal-producing states like West Virginia -- an appeal embodied by Trump's 2016 campaign stops in the coal country of West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, where Trump supporters waved "Trump Digs Coal" signs and where the President-to-be donned a coal-mining helmet.
The Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday morning formally unveiled the details of its new plan to devolve regulation of coal-fired power plants back to the states, one that is expected to give a boost to the coal industry and increase carbon emissions nationwide.
The move is expected to spark an intense legal battle, with environmental groups already readying legal challenges to the new regulations.