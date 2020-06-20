President D=Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

President Trump engaged in an extensive discussion of his recent speech at West Point on June 13, and his careful descent down a ramp afterward.

Trump explained that the reason he was so careful walking down the ramp was that he was wearing “leather bottom shoes” and worried that he might slip due to the lack of traction.

At one point during his explanation Saturday night, Trump repeated the claim he made on Twitter June 13 that he ran down the ramp for the final ten feet.

Facts First: It’s not true that Trump ran for the final 10 feet of his descent down the ramp on June 13. Video shows that Trump walked slowly for almost all of the descent, then slightly picked up the pace for the final three steps or so. (Ran is also a stretch, but we’ll let that slide.) This all might appear trivial, but Trump’s halting descent fueled questions about his health and it was yet another example of Trump trying to deceive Americans about facts they could see with their own eyes.