Trump will no longer speak to an overflow crowd in Tulsa before main rally speech

A campaign source tells CNN's Ryan Nobles that the President will only make remarks inside the rally and no longer speak to an overflow crowd outside of his Tulsa rally.

A campaign source said the campaign had been leaning toward canceling the outdoor portion, for fear of angering the President if there aren't as many people there as he expected when he lands.

There are currently only a couple dozen people standing near the outdoor stage where Trump had been scheduled to speak.

A staffer for Vice President Mike Pence told CNN that Pence will not be speaking outside.

He is scheduled to speak indoors around 7:15 p.m. ET.

A CNN producer who signed up for rally tickets has received this text from the Trump campaign: "The Great American Comeback Celebration's almost here! Doors are OPEN at the BOK Center. Pres. Trump can't wait. There's still space!"

The Trump campaign had touted that more than one million people had requested tickets to the rally.

Here are scenes from the overflow locations taken by CNN's Jeremy Moorehead and Abby Phillip: