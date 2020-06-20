Sign at Trump rally entrance warns attendees about risk of Covid-19 exposure

Sign at entrance Trump rally in Tulsa warns rally-goers about risk of Covid-19 exposure CNN

A sign at the entrance to Trump's rally in the Bank of Oklahoma Center arena in Tulsa warns rally-goers: “DO NOT ENTER IF YOU ARE SICK OR EXPERIENCING ANY SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19”

The sign also warns that there is “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By entering this rally, you certify that you are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19…”

The sign says that by entering, rallygoers agree to hold multiple entities harmless.

CNN's Ryan Nobles also noted that inside the venue there are signs that encourage social distancing.

Remember: The Trump campaign said that it takes "safety seriously," and noted hand sanitizer, temperature checks and masks will be provided to rally attendees, though actually wearing a mask won't be required.

CNN reported that rallygoers who RSVP'd to gain admission to the event had to agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge the "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."