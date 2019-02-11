Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump during his speech in El Paso doubled down on his argument that a border wall led to a decrease in crime in the border city.

“You know where it did make a big difference? Right here in El Paso. And I’ve been watching where they’re trying to say ‘Oh the wall didn’t make that much – ‘. Well, you take a look at what they did with their past crimes and how they made them from very serious to much lesser – you take a look at what the real system is,” Trump said.

“I’ve spoken to people who have been here a long time. They said when that wall went up it’s a whole different ball game. Is that a correct statement? Whole different ball game.”

The President also appeared to zero-in on the Republican mayor of El Paso Dee Margo’s recent comments on CNN disputing Trump’s claim about El Paso’s safety record.

“And I don’t care whether a mayor’s a Republican or a Democrat. They’re full of crap, what they say it hasn’t made a big difference,” Trump said.

However, as CNN has repeatedly reported, an analysis of FBI crimes data and city law enforcement data analyzed by the El Paso Times, violent crime in El Paso peaked in 1993. Border fence construction didn't begin until 2008, and was completed in 2009. But violent crime fell long before the wall was built in El Paso, with violent crime falling 34% between 1993 and 2006 in the city.

And according to the El Paso Times, from 2006 to 2011, violent crime in El Paso actually increased by 17 percent.

Other analyses of crime data suggest a decrease in violent crime in the immediate wake of Operation “Hold the Line,” in which hundreds of Border Patrol agents were deployed to the border surrounding El Paso to intercept potential illegal entries and new technologies were implemented.