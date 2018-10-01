President Trump holds a rally in TennesseeBy Brian Ries, CNN
This is the first of four Trump rallies this week
From CNN's Jessie Yeung
President Trump just took the stage in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Can't watch tonight's rally? Don't worry -- you'll have a few more chances to see the President in action this week.
Tonight's rally in Tennessee follows a string of rallies in recent weeks, most recently one in West Virginia this past Saturday, and he's not done yet -- this is the first of four this week. planned this week.
He will hold a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, Minnesota on Thursday, and Kansas on Saturday.
Key topics that could come up at tonight's rally
From CNN's Jessie Yeung
President Trump is speaking tonight in Tennessee after a tumultuous week, during which all eyes were on the Kavanaugh hearings.
He'll likely have a lot to say about the resulting FBI investigation, the new trade deal struck with Mexico and Canada late Sunday, and other key issues.
Here are a few subjects that Trump could bring up:
- Kavanaugh and the FBI investigation: President Trump has strongly defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as the controversy over sexual assault allegations continues to heat up. On Monday, he railed against Democrats for their behavior in the process, and decried the "trauma" that the allegations have inflicted on Kavanaugh. Although he has so far deferred to the FBI, insisting on a "thorough" investigation.
- The FBI investigation: President Trump has so far said that investigators should speak with whichever Republican senators want, as well as the three women making the allegations. However, Trump revealed some frustration with the process on Monday, saying, "We don't want to go on a witch hunt, do we?"
- NAFTA -- oops, we mean USMCA: The US, Canada and Mexico came to a last-minute agreement on a revised trade deal that could replace NAFTA -- the "US, Mexico Canada Agreement," or USMCA. The deal, which Trump touted as the "most balanced trade agreement in the history of our country," will now be sent to Congress for approval.
- Las Vegas shooting: Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, where a shooter killed 58 people at a concert. Last week, the Justice Department formally proposed a rule that would ban bump stocks, and on Monday Trump suggested that the review process could be completed in "two or three weeks."
- Kanye West: The rapper, who has long drawn controversy for his support of President Trump, went on a pro-Trump rant complete with a MAGA hat after his "Saturday Night Live" performance. West received public backlash as well as praise from Trump, who tweeted Sunday, "He’s (West) leading the charge!"