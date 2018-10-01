President Trump just took the stage in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Can't watch tonight's rally? Don't worry -- you'll have a few more chances to see the President in action this week.

Tonight's rally in Tennessee follows a string of rallies in recent weeks, most recently one in West Virginia this past Saturday, and he's not done yet -- this is the first of four this week. planned this week.

He will hold a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, Minnesota on Thursday, and Kansas on Saturday.