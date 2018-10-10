President Trump refrained from using an expression at his Pennsylvania rally, citing “the rules of Me Too” as the reason he couldn’t say whatever it was he was planning to say.

“I used the expression, you know, there’s an expression but under the rules of Me Too I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore. I can’t do it,” he said, ultimately replacing the expression he was planning to use with “the person that got away.”

“See in the old days, it was a little different,” Trump said, laughing as an attendee told him to “do it anyway.”

“I would do it, except for these people up there. They would say, did you hear what President Trump said?” he said as he gestured to the press.

He continued: “So there is an expression, but we’ll change the expression. Pennsylvania was always that person who got away, that’s pretty good, right?”

This isn't the first the President has mocked the #MeToo movement.

At his Montana rally in July, Trump mocked the #MeToo movement as he repeatedly attacked Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her heritage. Trump suggest that, should Warren win the Democratic nomination in 2020 and they were to debate, he would toss an ancestry test to her and dare her to take it. In doing so, he made light of the #MeToo movement.

"We'll take that little kit and say, we have to do it gently because we are in the Me Too generation, and we will very gently take that kit, slowly toss it" to her, Trump said, adding that he would offer $1 million to charity if she took the test and it "shows you are an Indian."