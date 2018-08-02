President Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania

Hours after his national security team stood in the White House and decried Russia's attack on American democracy, President Trump did not immediately mention election interference at a campaign rally Thursday night, instead referring to it vaguely as "a hoax."

"In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We got along really well," Trump said. "By the way, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Now, we’re being hindered by the Russian hoax — it’s a hoax, ok?"

As he defended his summit with Putin — which even many of his most staunch supporters called a debacle — Trump attacked the press and made no mention of election meddling.

"I’ll tell you what, Russia is very unhappy Trump won, that I can tell you," Trump said, a statement that Putin disputed last month in Helsinki, when he acknowledged he wanted Trump to win.

Trump defended his meeting with Putin, suggesting the criticism was a creation of the press.

"They wanted me to go up and have a boxing match," Trump said. "Let me tell you if I did go up and start screaming -- they would have said, he was terrible. He was so rude. His performance was horrible."

The President did not mention how the Wall Street Journal editorial page and other conservative voices assailed his Putin meeting.

So far at least, his grievance-filled speech in Wilkes-Barre has not touched on one thing: Russian election hacking.