President Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania

President Trump holds rally in PennsylvaniaBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Trump might be coming to a debate hall near you
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump raised the prospect of coming to Pennsylvania to watch a debate in the Senate race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican congressman Lou Barletta.
"Is the President of the United States allowed to come and sit in the front row?" Trump asked.
Campaigning for Barletta tonight, Trump repeatedly assailed Casey, who is favored in the race.
He seemed to be joking about attending a debate, but who knows.
Trump wants to use reverse psychology to get Democrats to build the wall
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump came up with an interesting way to get his border wall while holding a rally in Pennsylvania: Reverse psychology.
The President told the crowd he'll tell Democrats he doesn't want to build a wall — and then, "they'll insist on building it."
It was the beginning of a familiar ICE, immigration, border wall segment of his rally.
Trump defended ICE officers, calling them "warriors" and slammed Democrats.
Trump said he would be "taking some very tough actions."
"We need border security. We need border security," Trump said.
Trump says he’s willing to shut down the government before or after midterms
President Trump said he'd be willing to push the government into a shutdown — either before the midterm elections in November or afterward — if Congress does not change the US immigration laws.
This is not the first time Trump has alluded to a possible shutdown: Trump has said repeatedly threatened push the government into a shutdown ahead of the coming spending deadline in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation's immigration laws.
Here's one tweet threatening a shutdown:
Trump refers to "Russian hoax" — but doesn't mention election meddling as he talks about Putin
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
Hours after his national security team stood in the White House and decried Russia's attack on American democracy, President Trump did not immediately mention election interference at a campaign rally Thursday night, instead referring to it vaguely as "a hoax."
"In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We got along really well," Trump said. "By the way, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Now, we’re being hindered by the Russian hoax — it’s a hoax, ok?"
As he defended his summit with Putin — which even many of his most staunch supporters called a debacle — Trump attacked the press and made no mention of election meddling.
"I’ll tell you what, Russia is very unhappy Trump won, that I can tell you," Trump said, a statement that Putin disputed last month in Helsinki, when he acknowledged he wanted Trump to win.
Trump defended his meeting with Putin, suggesting the criticism was a creation of the press.
The President did not mention how the Wall Street Journal editorial page and other conservative voices assailed his Putin meeting.
So far at least, his grievance-filled speech in Wilkes-Barre has not touched on one thing: Russian election hacking.
The crowd chanted, "Lock her up." Here's how Trump responded.
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump responded to a "lock her up" chant in Pennsylvania by saying, "Oh no. no. They only want to go after Republicans," appearing to refer to the Justice Department.
"They don't want to do anything," Trump said, adding that things would be changing soon.
Watch the moment:
Trump slams Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in opening remarks
From CNN's Allison Malloy
President Trump, while endorsing Senate candidate Lou Barletta, slammed his opponent and current Sen. Bob Casey, saying he had never met him.
Trump called Casey "worse" than an obstructionist, adding that he would do whatever House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Chuck Schumer and Rep. Maxine Waters tell him.
Trump said Barletta is running "against somebody who's so overrated."
Happening now: Trump takes the stage
President Trump is speaking right now in Pennsylvania at his rally for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is campaigning to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.
You can watch the rally in the player above, or here.
The President tweets about his trip: "Pennsylvania has to love Trump"
President Trump tweeted earlier today about his trip to Pennsylvania, saying he was looking forward to "campaigning hard" for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.
Trump also said he was bringing back steel "in a VERY BIG way."
Some background: In February, the Trump administration announced tariffs of 25% on most imported steel and 10% on aluminum imports. Although the tariffs were particularly aimed at combating low-priced steel from China flooding the global market, they have also been imposed on imports from leading US trading partners such as Canada, Mexico and Europe.
Reduced competition from imported steel has allowed domestic producers such as US Steel to raise the prices of their American-made products. But much of its product is sold based on longer term contracts that lock in prices. So there are still price increases ahead for US Steel as those contracts come to an end.
But other US manufacturers, particularly those who use steel, are being hurt by the tariffs and the higher prices that have resulted.
Trump hosts fundraiser for GOP Rep. Lou Barletta
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump is hosting a fundraiser tonight for Republican Senate hopeful Lou Barletta, a GOP official tells CNN.
The fundraiser was not identified on the President's schedule in Wilkes-Barre, but the party official said the fundraiser is underway now. It sold out in less than a day, the official said.
Fundraising has been one of Barletta's biggest challenges.
Barletta, an early Trump supporter, will be a test case of whether the President can influence a 2018 race. The White House has committed to helping Barletta extensively over the next three months. Look for a rally in Pittsburgh down the road, the official said.
Barletta, a congressman, is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.