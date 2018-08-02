President Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania

President Trump is campaigning tonight in Pennsylvania for Rep. Lou Barletta, who's running to unseat two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Pennsylvania is one of 10 states with Democratic senators that have Senate elections in 2018.

Barletta was in some ways Trump before Trump.

He was known for his strong anti-illegal-immigration views as the mayor of Hazleton, a city that like the state flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

