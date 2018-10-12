President Trump, speaking at his rally tonight, also recognized Kanye West, who paid a visit to the West Wing Thursday.

“Kanye West, what he did was pretty amazing,” Trump said.

The meeting had been billed by the White House as one centered on urban revitalization, workforce training, African-American unemployment, potential future clemencies and crime in Chicago.

West told reporters in the Oval Office that he had been asked to speak with the President about the detriments of applying stop-and-frisk policing policies in Chicago. The President has frequently praised the program, telling a group of law enforcement last week that he has urged the city of Chicago to "strongly consider stop-and-frisk."

During the meeting, West said the President is on a "hero's journey."

At the rally, Trump also named Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who also attended the Oval Office meeting.

“A great football player and an even greater man, he’s great," he said.