During his usual campaign rally riff on African-American unemployment numbers, a new line from President Trump tonight focused on “safety, opportunity, and justice for everybody,” and a request for African-American voters to “honor us” with support.

“My administration is fighting every day to deliver safety, opportunity, and justice for everybody, for everybody. We’re asking, as an example, all African American voters to honor us with their support this November. Get away from the Democrats,” he said.

Trump predicted that, due to his administration’s economic successes, Republicans will win the African-American vote in November.

“Think of it: we have the best numbers in history … I think we’re going to get the African American vote. And it’s true,” he said.