President Trump holds rally in OhioBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
First lady's trip to Africa was "beautiful and sad," Trump says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump talked about first lady Melania Trump’s tour of Africa, and said the trip was “both beautiful and sad.”
“Our magnificent first lady Melania just returned from an incredibly successful trip to Africa,” he said, telling the crowd that the two talked about it.
The first lady was clearly struck by the poverty in some of the places she visited.
“It was an incredible trip … and yet such incredible, in some cases, poverty. They need help,” he said, not pointing to any specific stop on her four-country tour.
He continued: “It opens your eyes to what’s going on around the world. You’re all very lucky in Ohio, that I can tell you.”
Crowd boos as Trump riffs on Obama administration and the media
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The crowd in Ohio is fired up and has already launched into multiple rounds of boos 10 minutes into President Trump's rally.
First, Trump began to knock the Obama administration on jobs, which prompted a sustained round of boos from the audience lasting nearly 10 seconds.
“The previous admin sent manufacturing jobs,” Trump said before he was cut off.
A few minutes later, he began to attack the media, telling the crowd to turn around and look at the cameras.
“One little mistake and they try to destroy your entire career. Alright look at this. Seriously look at the magnitude of it. Look at the number of media back there,” he said to more boos.
He continued: “They’ll go back and they’ll say -- did he say -- did he say -- that’s OK we’ve learned how to live with them, we’ve learned how to live with them. We don’t like it, but we’ve learned,” he said.
Trump: Brunson "went through a lot, but he's on his way back"
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Jeremy Diamond
President Trump touted the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson on Friday evening at his Lebanon, Ohio, rally.
Brunson, he said, is “free from jail” and is “in the air” on his way to Germany, where he will undergo a “brief check.”
“He’s coming to Washington, DC, tomorrow and we’ll say hello,” Trump said, adding, “He went through a lot, you know. All about Pastor Brunson … He went through a lot, but he’s on his way back.”
Moments after the President's remarks, Brunson landed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, according to a senior administration official. Brunson is expected to spend a short time at Ramstein.
A White House spokesman said Friday that Brunson is expected in Washington on Saturday.
Some background: A Turkish court freed Brunson on Friday two years after he was detained, charged with helping to plot a coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The case had soured relations between Turkey and the United States, heightened by Trump's defense of Brunson as his administration elevated religious freedom as a cause.
The court on Friday sentenced Brunson to three years and one month in prison, but chose to release him based on his time already served, as well as his manner during the proceedings, his lawyer said. Prosecutors were seeking a 10-year jail term.
NOW: Trump takes the stage in Ohio
President Trump has taken the stage at his rally in Ohio.
The President's rally comes hours after a Turkish court freed US pastor Andrew Brunson two years after he was detained, charged with helping to plot a coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Earlier today, Trump addressed the pastor's release, and said Brunson is in "good shape." He added that Brunson is traveling to Germany for a full checkup before coming to the United States.
President Trump is holding a rally in Ohio tonight
President Trump will be delivering remarks tonight at his “Make America Great Again” rally in Lebanon, Ohio.
Trump is stumping on behalf of Ohio Senate GOP candidate Jim Renacci and other Ohio Republican candidates.
This is the President's third rally this week.
The uptick in the President's schedule is part of a strategy top national Republican operatives hope will prevent a blue wave from crashing in November: Using the President, particularly in traditionally red states he won in 2016, to "Trump people to death," as one operative put it.