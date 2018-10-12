President Donald Trump talked about first lady Melania Trump’s tour of Africa, and said the trip was “both beautiful and sad.”

“Our magnificent first lady Melania just returned from an incredibly successful trip to Africa,” he said, telling the crowd that the two talked about it.

The first lady was clearly struck by the poverty in some of the places she visited.

“It was an incredible trip … and yet such incredible, in some cases, poverty. They need help,” he said, not pointing to any specific stop on her four-country tour.

“It’s both beautiful and sad. It’s got every kind of emotion, but you probably saw her travels,” Trump said.

He continued: “It opens your eyes to what’s going on around the world. You’re all very lucky in Ohio, that I can tell you.”