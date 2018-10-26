President Trump began his Charlotte rally discussing what he described as “terrorist actions” of the past week, and when the crowd broke out in an extended chant of “CNN sucks,” he looked on and did nothing to tamp down the cries.

While discussing the “tone and civility” of national dialogue, Trump urged unity and an “end to the politics of personal destruction.”

The media, he continued, “has a major role to play whether they want to or not,” at which point the chant broke out.

Nearly 20 seconds later, he added to the riled-up crowd.

“And they do indeed. They have a major role to play as far as tone and as far as everything," Trump said.

The President lambasted the media’s response today now that the suspect has been named. (Authorities arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc today and charged him with five federal crimes in connection with the mail bombs.)

The media, he said, is “(using) sinister action of one individual to score political points against me and the Republican Party,” which he compared with the attack on Rep. Steve Scalise, repeating conservative media talking points that no one blamed Bernie Sanders for that attack.

Trump again declined to name those targeted, instead saying the packages and devices were mailed to “a number of high profile individuals.” And he praised FBI, Secret Service, and federal, state, and local law enforcement for their actions.

Trump also called on Americans to “replace the politics of destruction with a real debate about issues,” noting that he wants “honest coverage” from the media.