President Trump holds a rally in North CarolinaBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
President Trump has landed in Charlotte
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump has touched down at Charlotte Douglas Airport, according to pool reports.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
The audience at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, chanted “CNN sucks” three times before Trump arrived to the rally, and several people donned “Hillary for Prison” T-shirts.
Trump condemns serial bomb mailings as "terrorizing acts"
From CNN's Stephen Collinson, Maegan Vazquez and Sarah Westwood
President Trump issued a firm denunciation of political violence in announcing the arrest of the mail bomb suspect Friday, but repeatedly undercut his attempts to come across as a unifying leader at a time of crisis.
"These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country," Trump said, while also praising law enforcement officials for the swift arrest, since the first packages started arriving on Tuesday.
"We must never allow political violence to take root in America," he said. "I'm committed to doing everything in my power as President to stop it."
The bombs were mailed to targets including former President Barack Obama, to the home of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton, billionaire liberal donor George Soros, and the CNN bureau in New York.
Trump's remarks, read from a teleprompter were in keeping with a grave moment, and would stand comparison to any comments by a previous President at a time when Americans were worried about their security.
But Trump has no intention of calling those targeted with pipe bombs, a senior White House official told CNN.
And he declined to mention any of the targets or their party affiliation by name, only citing them as public figures, adding to indications that the President rejects any suggestion that his own rhetoric could be partly to blame for fostering a febrile political atmosphere in which the packages were sent. He also noted a media organization had received a bomb, but did not specify that it was CNN.
"But the bottom line is that Americans must unify, and we must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens," Trump said at the White House. "There is no country like our country, and every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are."
His unifying and elevated tone contrasted sharply with his attitude towards the case when he was not reading a script.
Earlier, in a tweet, the President appeared to give credence to conservative media narratives that the media's focus on the bomb mailings was deliberately designed to hurt GOP prospects at the polls in 11 days time.
"Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this "Bomb" stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!" Trump tweeted.
President Trump is campaigning in North Carolina tonight
President Trump will be speaking tonight at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The event is the 23rd rally the President has held in North Carolina, according to the Trump campaign.
The President's rally comes days after suspected packages were first sent to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump, and to CNN's New York offices. A suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, was arrested in Florida earlier today.
Two new packages were detected this morning, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and ormer Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
The devices mark one of the most serious attempts to stoke fear and terror in the US in a period that has already seen a number of violent political attacks. The apparent bombs, while rudimentary in design, according to law enforcement officials, targeted two former US presidents, a former vice president and potential presidential contender, and numerous outspoken critics of the Trump administration.