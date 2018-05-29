President Donald Trump lambasted "Chuck and Nancy" and told supporters in Tennessee at a rally on Tuesday that Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen would do the bidding of Democratic congressional leaders.

Trump was in Nashville to campaign for Bredesen's Republican opponent, Rep. Marsha Blackburn, in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

"I never heard of this guy, who is he? Who is he?" Trump said of Bredesen. "He's an absolute, total tool of Chuck -- of Chuck Schumer. He's a tool of Chuck Schumer and of course the MS-13 lover Nancy Pelosi."

Bredesen is, in fact, a popular former Nashville mayor and Tennessee governor, but he last ran for public office in 2006. He has led Blackburn in recent polls.

Trump latched Bredesen to Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and Pelosi, the House minority leader, as well as former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

"If Bredesen were ever to get elected," Trump said, "he would do whatever Chuck and Nancy -- remember the term, 'Chuck and Nancy?' They don't want the wall, they want open borders, they're more interested in taking care of criminals than they are of taking care of you -- Bredesen donated a lot of money to the campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton."

"Crooked Hillary," Trump added, as the crowd chanted "lock her up."

Trump also claimed that Pelosi "loves MS-13," the gang whose members Trump claimed are being deported "by the thousands."