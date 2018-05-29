President Trump is speaking right now at a campaign rally for Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

She's looking to take over Sen. Bob Corker's seat. Corker, who has publicly criticized the President, announced last year he would not seek re-election. The crowd booed him when Trump gave him a shout-out at the start of the rally.

Tonight, Blackburn took the stage, thanked Trump for his support and took a slight dig at Corker.

"I'm going to tell you right now, Tennessee needs a senator who is going to support President Donald Trump and I am going to be there to stand with President Donald Trump and take your Tennessee values to Washington, DC to fight with him to get the job done," she said.