President Trump holds a rally in NashvilleBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump claims opioid numbers are "way down." The CDC says the epidemic is spreading.
President Trump told a crowd of supporters that opioid numbers in America were "way down," despite the CDC's claims that "America’s overdose epidemic is spreading."
What Trump said:
The numbers are way down. We are getting the word out. Bad stuff. You go to the hospital. You have a broken arm. You come out, you are a drug addict with this crap. It's way down. We're doing a good job with it.
What the CDC said:
An in-depth analysis of 2016 U.S. drug overdose data shows that America’s overdose epidemic is spreading geographically and increasing across demographic groups. The report, from researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appears in today’s issue of MMWR.Drug overdoses killed 63,632 Americans in 2016. Nearly two-thirds of these deaths (66%) involved a prescription or illicit opioid. Overdose deaths increased in all categories of drugs examined for men and women, people ages 15 and older, all races and ethnicities, and across all levels of urbanization.
Tennessee congresswoman promises to stand with President Trump
President Trump is speaking right now at a campaign rally for Rep. Marsha Blackburn.
She's looking to take over Sen. Bob Corker's seat. Corker, who has publicly criticized the President, announced last year he would not seek re-election. The crowd booed him when Trump gave him a shout-out at the start of the rally.
Tonight, Blackburn took the stage, thanked Trump for his support and took a slight dig at Corker.
"I'm going to tell you right now, Tennessee needs a senator who is going to support President Donald Trump and I am going to be there to stand with President Donald Trump and take your Tennessee values to Washington, DC to fight with him to get the job done," she said.
Trump tweeted 14 times about the Russia probe over Memorial Day weekend. It's likely to come up tonight.
From CNN's Chris Cillizza
President Trump sent out 14 tweets — from Friday morning until Tuesday morning — focused on the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
The tweets ranged from quotes of supportive voices on Fox News to allegations of election "MEDDLING," which he made sure to tweet in all-caps.
Here are a few of the President's tweets:
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Also Tuesday
5 things Trump might bring up at tonight's rally
President Trump will soon be speaking in Nashville, Tennessee, with hopes of boosting Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign.
But the President's speech comes as US and North Korean officials attempt to revive the called-off June summit, alongside a reinvigorated strategy in attacking special counsel Robert Mueller's probe, so he will likely have a lot to talk about.
Here are a few subjects that could come up:
- North Korea summit: US officials are racing to lay the groundwork for the President to meet with leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next month, less than a week after Trump pulled out of the planned summit.
- Russia probe: In a tweet today, Trump alleged — without providing any evidence — that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will meddle in the midterm elections to benefit Democrats.
- Midterm elections: For Trump, the trip to Tennessee comes as part of a ramped-up midterm travel schedule. He has recently hit the road to rail against endangered Senate Democrats, including Indiana's Joe Donnelly and West Virginia's Joe Manchin.
- Immigration: Over the weekend, the President criticized the policy that separates families, laying the blame at the feet of "the Democrats" -- despite the fact his administration enacted the policy.
- And Roseanne Barr: The star's show, "Roseanne," was canceled today by ABC following a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Obama. The President has previously praised the show and mentioned it and it's ratings during a campaign rally.
Sen. Bob Corker will be at Trump's rally tonight
From CNN’s Liz Landers
Sen. Bob Corker will greet President Trump at the airport in Nashville tonight, according to his spokeswoman. Corker will attend a fundraiser with the President before heading to the 8 p.m. ET rally in Nashville with him.
Trump's rally tonight is for GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for Corker's US Senate seat (Corker announced last year that he'd retire).
President Trump is speaking in Nashville tonight
President Trump will deliver remarks at a campaign rally for Rep. Marsha Blackburn in Nashville, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. ET.
He's looking to raise money and offer support for Blackburn, who's running to replace Republican Sen. Bob Corker. Former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen is running against Blackburn for Corker's seat.
Corker, who has publicly criticized the President, announced last year he would not seek re-election.
Country Music star Trace Adkins, who starred in "The Apprentice," is scheduled to perform before Trump hits the stage.