Trump repeats "spy" allegations, says people were infiltrating his campaign

President Trump has escalated his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in recent weeks.

Last week, he demanded the Justice Department look into whether the Obama administration planted a "spy" in his campaign, although US officials have told CNN that the confidential source was not planted inside the campaign.

Tonight, Trump repeated the claim to his supporters at a campaign rally in Tennessee.

"So how do you like the fact they had people infiltrating our campaign?" he asked the crowd. "Can you imagine? Can you imagine? People infiltrating our campaign."

"Is there anybody in this big, beautiful arena right now that's infiltrating our campaign? Will you please raise your hand? That would take courage, huh? No, look, you take a look what's going on. Never in the history of our country has something taken place like took place during this election."