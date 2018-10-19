President Trump discussed first lady Melania Trump's plane scare this week, saying that his wife was “cool” under the pressure.

The first lady's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin.

Trump described how he found out about the incident.

“Fire on the plane. I got a call, ‘Sir, your wife is up in the air, there’s a fire on the plane,’ I said, ‘Don’t tell me that. Don’t tell me that.’ And they came down quickly. Great people, great pilots, great pilot,” he said.

He continued: “And she was cool, she was cool. I did have to — once I found out, I asked how was she, was she scared, no sir. What was she like, she was so cool, we couldn’t believe it, everybody else had cloth on their face, and I probably would have also. Cloth that was water, right wet on their face, she sat there.”

Trump also talked about the first lady’s controversial pith helmet, which she wore on safari in Kenya earlier this month.

“They said it represented a colonialized nation. And everybody’s trying to figure — I think it came out of Los Angeles. I think they actually bought it in Los Angeles. But they love the job she’s doing,” he said.