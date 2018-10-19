President Trump holds a rally in MontanaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: First lady was "so cool" during plane scare
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump discussed first lady Melania Trump's plane scare this week, saying that his wife was “cool” under the pressure.
The first lady's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin.
Trump described how he found out about the incident.
“Fire on the plane. I got a call, ‘Sir, your wife is up in the air, there’s a fire on the plane,’ I said, ‘Don’t tell me that. Don’t tell me that.’ And they came down quickly. Great people, great pilots, great pilot,” he said.
He continued: “And she was cool, she was cool. I did have to — once I found out, I asked how was she, was she scared, no sir. What was she like, she was so cool, we couldn’t believe it, everybody else had cloth on their face, and I probably would have also. Cloth that was water, right wet on their face, she sat there.”
Trump also talked about the first lady’s controversial pith helmet, which she wore on safari in Kenya earlier this month.
“They said it represented a colonialized nation. And everybody’s trying to figure — I think it came out of Los Angeles. I think they actually bought it in Los Angeles. But they love the job she’s doing,” he said.
How Trump frames the 2018 election choice: "Democrats create mobs. Republicans create jobs"
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak
President Trump, at his rally in Missoula, Montana, framed the midterms as “an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense. That’s what it’s going to be."
“It’s going to be an election of those things: law and order, Kavanaugh, remember common sense and remember, it’s gonna be an election of the caravan, you know what I’m talking about," the President said.
In a new line for the campaign, Trump said, ”Democrats create mobs. Republicans create jobs."
Trump jokes about Gianforte assaulting reporter: "Any guy who can do a body slam, he's my guy"
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Jim Acosta
President Donald Trump touted the candidacy of Montana House candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte, who assaulted a reporter during his campaign last May, saying “any guy who can do a body slam, he’s my guy.”
He admitted, “I shouldn’t say that,” but added, “You know, that’s nothing to be embarrassed about.”
Trump said he found out about the incident when he was traveling abroad in Rome. He said he was concerned it would hurt him in the election, but then, “I said, well, wait a minute I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him and it did.”
He called him a “tough cookie.”
Gianforte pled guilty to assault in June.
The remarks come hours after Trump said he believes Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi journalist is dead.
Trump says he "caused the problem" on the border because he created an "incredible economy"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump went on an extended riff on immigration and the caravan of people coming north from Honduras, which ultimately culminated with him sarcastically “taking full blame.”
Trump blamed Democrats for the caravan, saying, "As you know I’m willing to send the military to defend our southern border if necessary, all because of the illegal immigration onslaught brought by the Democrats because they refuse to acknowledge or to change the laws. They like it. They also figure everybody coming in is going to vote Democrat.”
He also thanked the Mexican government for “stopping it hopefully before it gets to us.” He later said he was responsible for the immigration problem on the border due to the economy.
“I will say, I have caused the problem. I’m taking full blame. You know why? Everyone’s like in shock. And look fake news, it’s my problem, I caused it because I have created such an incredible economy. I have created so many jobs. Everybody wants to come in so they’re all pouring in or trying to,” Trump said.
NOW: Trump takes the stage at his rally
President Trump has arrived in Missoula, Montana, for a campaign event.
Trump has backed Matt Rosendale, the Republican looking to unseat Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester in November.
"Montana, to me, is a very big and powerful state. At least it will be after Matt Rosendale becomes your senator. He's great," Trump told the crowd.
Moments before Trump landed in Missoula, he took to Twitter to criticize Tester.
Trump: We'll be saying "some pretty tough things" about Sen. Jon Tester
President Trump on Thursday gave reporters a preview of what he planned to talk about at his rally in Montana.
"We're doing a rally for Matt Rosendale who is a fantastic man, and he's doing very well," the President said.
He also attacked Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who is running for re-election against Rosendale.
"We will be talking some pretty tough things about Sen. Tester who has been a disaster, and a disaster frankly for Montana, so we'll see what happens there," Trump said.
Watch:
President Trump is holding a rally in Montana tonight
President Trump is making his third trip to Montana in three months to campaign against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the red state race.
Trump is delivering remarks tonight in Missoula, Montana.
The race is personal for Trump, after Tester publicized a report that alleged inappropriate behavior by the President's former pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson.
Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to attack Tester.
Here's what Trump said: