President Trump holds a rally in MontanaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
NOW: Trump takes the stage at his rally
President Trump has arrived in Missoula, Montana, for a campaign event.
Trump has backed Matt Rosendale, the Republican looking to unseat Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester in November.
"Montana, to me, is a very big and powerful state. At least it will be after Matt Rosendale becomes your senator. He's great," Trump told the crowd.
Moments before Trump landed in Missoula, he took to Twitter to criticize Tester.
Trump: We'll be saying "some pretty tough things" about Sen. Jon Tester
President Trump on Thursday gave reporters a preview of what he planned to talk about at his rally in Montana.
"We're doing a rally for Matt Rosendale who is a fantastic man, and he's doing very well," the President said.
He also attacked Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who is running for re-election against Rosendale.
"We will be talking some pretty tough things about Sen. Tester who has been a disaster, and a disaster frankly for Montana, so we'll see what happens there," Trump said.
Watch:
President Trump is holding a rally in Montana tonight
President Trump is making his third trip to Montana in three months to campaign against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in the red state race.
Trump is delivering remarks tonight in Missoula, Montana.
The race is personal for Trump, after Tester publicized a report that alleged inappropriate behavior by the President's former pick to run the Department of Veterans Affairs, Ronny Jackson.
Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to attack Tester.
Here's what Trump said: