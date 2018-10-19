President Trump on Thursday gave reporters a preview of what he planned to talk about at his rally in Montana.

"We're doing a rally for Matt Rosendale who is a fantastic man, and he's doing very well," the President said.

He also attacked Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who is running for re-election against Rosendale.

"We will be talking some pretty tough things about Sen. Tester who has been a disaster, and a disaster frankly for Montana, so we'll see what happens there," Trump said.

