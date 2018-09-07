President Trump, when asked who was "winning" the "culture war over the NFL and the National Anthem answered simply: "we are."

When this happened: Trump made the remarks moments before the NFL season kickoff, in an interview with Fox News that was done in front of tonight's rally crowd in Montana.

"We are," Trump said when asked who was winning the culture

"I don't know what the NFL is doing... from what I understand it's in contracts that you have to stand for the National Anthem," Trump said adding, "I don't know why they're not enforcing it."

Trump also complained, as he has in the past, that staying in the locker room is "worse than kneeling in a certain way."

"I honor the flag, I honor our National Anthem and most of the people in this country feel the same way."