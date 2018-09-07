President Trump holds a rally in MontanaBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump: "One of my best meetings ever was with Vladimir Putin"
President Trump believes his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "one of my best meetings ever."
"They wanted me to have a boxing match on this stage. We had a great meeting. We talked about Ukraine, we talked about Syria. We talked about the protection of Israel. We talked about so many great things," Trump explained. "But they came back and they said iIt was terrible. I said what was terrible, we had a great meeting."
The meeting between Trump and Putin was private, one-on-one with one translator per leader, and we still don't know what specifically was discussed.
Trump to Kim Jong Un on denuclearization: "Take your time"
President Trump, pleased with the positive rhetoric coming out of North Korea, told Kim Jong Un to "take your time" tonight at a rally in Montana.
Trump was talking about Kim's purported statement that he hopes to denuclearize North Korea sometime during Trump's presidency. "That is the nicest," Trump said.
"We have a good feeling. He likes me, I like him, who knows what is going to happen."
Trump describes Dems' actions at Kavanaugh hearing as "sick"
President Trump, speaking at a rally in Montana tonight, sharply criticized Democrats participating in Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing.
He described the Democrats' actions as "sick."
"As you saw this week, the Senate is now considering a truly exceptional nominee for the United States Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh," Trump said. "And he is doing really well. But do you believe the anger and the meanness on the other side? Sick. It is sick."
He continued: "The whole country is now seeing his amazing intellect and his brilliant legal mind. Judge Kavanaugh deserves overwhelming bipartisan support, and I think he is going to be one of our truly great to Supreme Court justices."
President Trump wonders why NFL isn't enforcing its players stand for National Anthem
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump, when asked who was "winning" the "culture war over the NFL and the National Anthem answered simply: "we are."
When this happened: Trump made the remarks moments before the NFL season kickoff, in an interview with Fox News that was done in front of tonight's rally crowd in Montana.
"We are," Trump said when asked who was winning the culture
"I don't know what the NFL is doing... from what I understand it's in contracts that you have to stand for the National Anthem," Trump said adding, "I don't know why they're not enforcing it."
Trump also complained, as he has in the past, that staying in the locker room is "worse than kneeling in a certain way."
"I honor the flag, I honor our National Anthem and most of the people in this country feel the same way."
President Trump calls op-ed "very unfair thing" in Fox interview overheard at rally
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump, in an interview with Fox News before a rally in Montana, addressed the New York Times Op-Ed saying it's "a very unfair thing" that the writer of the opinion is anonymous, adding that the administration can't discredit the account without the person's identity.
This was unusual: The interview was taped on a stage in the arena in front of the crowd.
Trump also called the White House "a well oiled machine" and that there is "a lot of love in the administration."
"So they take one person out of thousands but what's unfair -- I don't mind when they write a book and they make lies, cause it gets discredited. We just discredited the last one. We discredit all of them because it's lies," Trump said.
"But I'll tell you," he continued, "when somebody writes and you can't discredit, because you have no idea who they are usually you'll find out it's a background that was bad. It might not be a Republican, it may not be a Conservative. It may be a deep state person that's been there a long time."
Trump takes the stage
President Trump took the stage in Billings, Montana, just 10 minutes after he was scheduled to do so.
The President flew here after a rollicking 48 hours in Washington, D.C.
"Hello Montana," Trump said. "This is going to be a lot of fun."
3 key subjects that could come up at tonight's rally
President Trump is speaking tonight in Montana after a tumultuous week at the White House and for his administration.
He'll likely have a lot to say about Bob Woodward's new book, an anonymous New York Times op-ed and other key issues.
Here are a few subjects that Trump could bring up:
- New York Times' op-ed: The op-ed is written by a senior Trump administration official who says they are part of an internal "resistance" working to thwart parts of Trump's agenda and block his worst impulses, and was published amid questions of Trump's fitness and his control over his administration. The highest-ranking officials in the Trump administration denied they or their offices authored the op-ed in The New York Times.
- Bob Woodward's book: The 448-page book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," provides an unprecedented inside-the-room look through the eyes of the President's inner circle. According to the book, Trump's closest aides have taken extraordinary measures in the White House to try to stop what they saw as his most dangerous impulses, going so far as to swipe and hide papers from his desk so he wouldn't sign them. Several Trump administration officials denied several references made about them in the book.
- Brett Kavanaugh: A confirmation hearing is underway for Trump's Supreme Court pick. Democratic senators are grilling Kavanaugh on his judicial record on Roe v. Wade, presidential powers and other landmark cases.
Trump supporters at rally are listening to him pre-tape a Fox & Friends interview
Scores of Trump supporters in their seats ahead of the rally are being treated to a Fox & Friends interview that is being pre-taped for tomorrow's show. The audio is being pumped over the speakers, and they are cheering at certain remarks.
President Trump is holding a rally in Montana tonight
From CNN's Eric Bradner
President Trump is set to rally Republicans in Montana tonight in Montana behind state auditor Matt Rosendale's bid to oust Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in November's midterm elections.
The rally is scheduled to start 9 p.m. ET.
Montana is one of five states that Trump won by double digits in 2016 where a Democratic senator is up for re-election this fall -- which the White House and Republican strategists hope will give the President outsized influence on their Senate races.
His evening rally in Billings is Trump's second visit to Montana this election cycle -- two months after he held a similar campaign event in Great Falls.
Trump's rallies often veer far from the topic of the Senate race he's there to weigh in on. In his July visit, Trump mocked the #MeToo movement, called Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," claimed California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters' I.Q. is in the "mid-60s" and ridiculed Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who died nearly two weeks ago, for opposing his Obamacare repeal effort.
One thing to note: On Thursday, the swirl of news included the confirmation hearing of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and an anonymous New York Times op-ed in which a senior administration official strongly criticized Trump.