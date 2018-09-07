President Trump believes his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "one of my best meetings ever."

"They wanted me to have a boxing match on this stage. We had a great meeting. We talked about Ukraine, we talked about Syria. We talked about the protection of Israel. We talked about so many great things," Trump explained. "But they came back and they said iIt was terrible. I said what was terrible, we had a great meeting."

The meeting between Trump and Putin was private, one-on-one with one translator per leader, and we still don't know what specifically was discussed.